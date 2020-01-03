  • January 3, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High drops opener at NEPS

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High drops opener at NEPS

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:51 pm

Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787

FORT WORTH The Odessa High girls soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision against Grapevine during the opening day of play at the National Elite Prep Showcase tournament Thursday in Fort Worth.

Mireya Hernandez scored for the Lady Bronchos (0-1), with Summer Ray picking up the assist on the marker.

Odessa High continues play at the event on Friday against Flower Mound Marcus.

Posted in on Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:51 pm.

