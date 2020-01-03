Edyta Blaszczyk | Odessa American
Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:51 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High drops opener at NEPS
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7787
FORT WORTH The Odessa High girls soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision against Grapevine during the opening day of play at the National Elite Prep Showcase tournament Thursday in Fort Worth.
Mireya Hernandez scored for the Lady Bronchos (0-1), with Summer Ray picking up the assist on the marker.
Odessa High continues play at the event on Friday against Flower Mound Marcus.
