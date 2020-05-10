  • May 10, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 11 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: May 11 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, May 10, 2020 7:17 pm

LOOKING BACK: May 11 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1970: Permian and Midland Lee baseball met at Midland Lee for the District 3-4A West Zone championship. The team’s came into the game 9-3 in zone play. … Odessa College golfers Scott Stegner and Bill Baker finished first in the Ranking Country Club Partnership, with teammates Danny Alvey and Bart Schuerman in second and second in the Rankin Country Club partnership. Stegner and Baker shot 67-62—129 for the one-shot victory.

>> 1983: District 4-5A baseball teams struggled in their bi-district playoff openers. San Angelo fell, 4-3, against Lubbock Coronado, while district runner-up Midland Lee lost a 2-1, eight-inning contest to Lubbock Monterrey. … The New York Islanders began the Stanley Cup finals with a 2-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on the road at Northlands Coliseum. A rebound goal from Duane Sutter and an empty-net goal from Ken Morrow were enough for the Islanders to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

>> 1997: Wink’s Jess Ann Fernandes took second place in the 400-meters at the UIL State Track and Field meet in Austin. She would also take third in the triple and finished tied for sixth in the high jump. … Crane’s Alfonso Garcia finished with a bronze medal at the state track and field championships with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles, running a time of 38.02 seconds. … The Midland Angels ended a three-game losing streak with a 10-1 road victory against Jackson (Miss.) to start a five-game series at Smith-Wills Stadium.

>> 2009: The Odessa High softball team was getting ready for its Class 5A area playoff game against Burleson. The Lady Bronchos were coming off a two-game sweep of District 1-5A champion El Paso Hanks. Burleson advanced with a series win over Mansfield.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, May 10, 2020 7:17 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
77°
Humidity: 37%
Winds: SSE at 12mph
Feels Like: 77°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 60°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

monday

weather
High 81°/Low 60°
Windy, and mainly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 65°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]