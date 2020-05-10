LOOKING BACK: May 11 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1970: Permian and Midland Lee baseball met at Midland Lee for the District 3-4A West Zone championship. The team’s came into the game 9-3 in zone play. … Odessa College golfers Scott Stegner and Bill Baker finished first in the Ranking Country Club Partnership, with teammates Danny Alvey and Bart Schuerman in second and second in the Rankin Country Club partnership. Stegner and Baker shot 67-62—129 for the one-shot victory.

>> 1983: District 4-5A baseball teams struggled in their bi-district playoff openers. San Angelo fell, 4-3, against Lubbock Coronado, while district runner-up Midland Lee lost a 2-1, eight-inning contest to Lubbock Monterrey. … The New York Islanders began the Stanley Cup finals with a 2-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on the road at Northlands Coliseum. A rebound goal from Duane Sutter and an empty-net goal from Ken Morrow were enough for the Islanders to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

>> 1997: Wink’s Jess Ann Fernandes took second place in the 400-meters at the UIL State Track and Field meet in Austin. She would also take third in the triple and finished tied for sixth in the high jump. … Crane’s Alfonso Garcia finished with a bronze medal at the state track and field championships with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles, running a time of 38.02 seconds. … The Midland Angels ended a three-game losing streak with a 10-1 road victory against Jackson (Miss.) to start a five-game series at Smith-Wills Stadium.

>> 2009: The Odessa High softball team was getting ready for its Class 5A area playoff game against Burleson. The Lady Bronchos were coming off a two-game sweep of District 1-5A champion El Paso Hanks. Burleson advanced with a series win over Mansfield.