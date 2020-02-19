HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Second half surge carries Odessa High over Wolfforth Frenship

The Odessa High boys soccer team used a strong second half to distance themselves from Wolfforth Frenship in a 5-0 win in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

After leading by one goal at the half, the Bronchos scored four unanswered goals in the second half to stay at the top of the district standings.

Alan Rubio would finish the night with a hat trick for the Bronchos.

“It’s a big win for us,” Odessa High head coach Eliseo Ortiz said. “Fresnship is a very good team and they’re very well-coached. They’re always well prepared. It’s always a tough test for us.”

The Bronchos moved to 11-5-3 overall and 3-0-1 in district play with the victory.

The Tigers fell to 9-2-1, 1-2-1 with the loss.

The Bronchos took control early in the game and nearly got on the board just six minutes into the contest as Rubio’s shot was saved by Frenship’s goalkeeper Chad Pharies.

Adam Aboohamidi nearly gave the Tigers an early goal but he was denied as Odessa High’s goalkeeper Gabriel Padilla made the save.

Brandon Bernal put the Bronchos on the board with 26:06 left in the first half.

JJ Muela’s shot went over the bar with 9:10 left in the first half and Rubio also over shot his target before the end of the first half as Odessa High carried the one-goal advantage into the intermission.

The Bronchos began to widen the gap in the second half with Rubio’s first goal less than 10 minutes after halftime.

Bernal made it 3-0 with his second goal of the night at the 30:44 mark and Rubio found the back of the net with 22:21 remaining.

Rubio completed his hat trick with 11:57 left on the clock.

“We knew Frenship would be a really good team and we were talking about how we needed to beat them to keep our district title hopes alive,” Rubio said. “We just did our best and this win will give us a lot of confidence.”