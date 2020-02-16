COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB ends weekend with a win

TUCSON, ARIZ The UTPB softball team ended its weekend tournament with a 6-4 win over Hawaii at Hilo Sunday.

The Falcons (8-7) scored two runs in the top of the first inning before adding two more in the third and sixth innings, finishing with 10 total hits.

Hawaii at Hilo scored two runs in the bottom of the third and one apiece in the fourth and sixth innings.

Marissa Salinas took the win in the circle for UTPB.