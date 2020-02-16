  • February 16, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB ends weekend with a win

UTPB 6, Hawaii at Hilo 4

UTPB 202 002 0 — 6 10 1

Hawaii-Hilo 002 101 0 — 4 7 2

Marissa Salinas. Billi Derleth. W — Salinas. L — Derleth. 2B — UTPB: Arcely Araiza. Hawaii at Hilo: Kiarra Lincoln.

Records — UTPB 8-7, Hawaii at Hilo 6-6.

Posted: Sunday, February 16, 2020 8:25 pm

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB ends weekend with a win OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

TUCSON, ARIZ The UTPB softball team ended its weekend tournament with a 6-4 win over Hawaii at Hilo Sunday.

The Falcons (8-7) scored two runs in the top of the first inning before adding two more in the third and sixth innings, finishing with 10 total hits.

Hawaii at Hilo scored two runs in the bottom of the third and one apiece in the fourth and sixth innings.

Marissa Salinas took the win in the circle for UTPB.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

