AUTO RACING: Funny Car Chaos Series set to take place

The Funny Car Chaos Series is set to race Friday and Saturday at Penwell Knights Racway at Caprock Motorplex.
The event features nitro Funny Cars capable of speeds of more than 250 mph, along with nostalgia-style gassers, modern street outlaws and more.
Racing gets underway at 8 tonight and 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $20 for Friday’s event, $25 for Saturday. For more information, go to www.funnycarchaos.com.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.