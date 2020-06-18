  • June 18, 2020

AUTO RACING: Funny Car Chaos Series set to take place - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

AUTO RACING: Funny Car Chaos Series set to take place

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, June 18, 2020 5:19 pm

AUTO RACING: Funny Car Chaos Series set to take place OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Funny Car Chaos Series is set to race Friday and Saturday at Penwell Knights Racway at Caprock Motorplex.

The event features nitro Funny Cars capable of speeds of more than 250 mph, along with nostalgia-style gassers, modern street outlaws and more.

Racing gets underway at 8 tonight and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $20 for Friday’s event, $25 for Saturday. For more information, go to www.funnycarchaos.com.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Thursday, June 18, 2020 5:19 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
101°
Humidity: 11%
Winds: SSW at 10mph
Feels Like: 101°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 97°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 96°/Low 69°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]