COLLEGE BASEBALL: Melendez delivers late RBI to help Wranglers defeat Temple College

Ivan Melendez doubled in the deciding run in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday as Odessa College defeated Temple College 5-4 in the opener of a three-game series at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers (10-1) jumped out to an early 4-1 lead after a four-run second inning, but the Leopards (7-5) chipped away and tied the game in the sixth with an RBI groundout by David Wilson.