  • February 21, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Melendez delivers late RBI to help Wranglers defeat Temple College - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Melendez delivers late RBI to help Wranglers defeat Temple College

Odessa College 5, Temple College 4

Temple.......... 101  011     0   —     4      6     1

Odessa.......... 040  001      x   —     5    11     0

Ulises Quiroga, Shayne Miles (5), Diego Escobedo (5) and Andruw Gonzales. Collin Horton, Jorge Trevino (6), Noah Brown (7) and Giulio Monello. W — Trevino. L — Escobedo. Sv — Brown. 2B — Temple College: Aaron Krueger; Odessa College: Ivan Melendez, Lenin Ashby. 3B — Odessa College: Monello. HR — Temple College: Reese Johnson.

Records — Temple College 7-5, Odessa College 10-1.

Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 8:33 pm

Ivan Melendez doubled in the deciding run in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday as Odessa College defeated Temple College 5-4 in the opener of a three-game series at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers (10-1) jumped out to an early 4-1 lead after a four-run second inning, but the Leopards (7-5) chipped away and tied the game in the sixth with an RBI groundout by David Wilson.

TJ Tomlinson led Odessa College offensively, going 3 of 4 and scoring the winning run.

The series concludes with a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday back at Wrangler Field.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, February 21, 2020 8:33 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

