Odessa College logo
- Odessa College 5, Temple College 4
-
Temple.......... 101 011 0 — 4 6 1
Odessa.......... 040 001 x — 5 11 0
Ulises Quiroga, Shayne Miles (5), Diego Escobedo (5) and Andruw Gonzales. Collin Horton, Jorge Trevino (6), Noah Brown (7) and Giulio Monello. W — Trevino. L — Escobedo. Sv — Brown. 2B — Temple College: Aaron Krueger; Odessa College: Ivan Melendez, Lenin Ashby. 3B — Odessa College: Monello. HR — Temple College: Reese Johnson.
Records — Temple College 7-5, Odessa College 10-1.
Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 8:33 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Melendez delivers late RBI to help Wranglers defeat Temple College
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
Ivan Melendez doubled in the deciding run in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday as Odessa College defeated Temple College 5-4 in the opener of a three-game series at Wrangler Field.
The Wranglers (10-1) jumped out to an early 4-1 lead after a four-run second inning, but the Leopards (7-5) chipped away and tied the game in the sixth with an RBI groundout by David Wilson.
TJ Tomlinson led Odessa College offensively, going 3 of 4 and scoring the winning run.
The series concludes with a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday back at Wrangler Field.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Odessa College
on
Friday, February 21, 2020 8:33 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa College,
College Baseball,
Railbriefs,
Wranglers,
Baseball