GOLF: Former Permian golfer Parks qualifies for U.S. Mid-Amateur

Former Permian and Odessa College golfer Blake Parks earned a spot for the U.S. Mid-Amateur after shooting a 4-under-par round of 68 during qualifying Monday at The Club at Comanche Trace.

Parks punched his ticket into the field along with Lane Branum of Midland, who also shot 68.

The 39th U.S. Mid-Amateur is scheduled for Sept. 14-19 at Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colo. The stroke play portion of the tournament will be held at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora, Colo.