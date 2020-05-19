  • May 19, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 20 memories

Posted: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1960: Permian basketball player L. H. Williams signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Howard Payne College. Williams was the second-leading scorer in District 2-4A and was named to the second team All-District and First Team All-City. Williams helped the Panthers to a 16-9 showing under head coach Jack Crawley.

>> 1980: The Tulsa Drillers recorded a 6-5 victory against the Midland Cubs in 13 innings in Texas League action at Cubs Stadium. Center fielder Gene Wright singled with two outs in the 13th inning to break a 4-4 tie. Wright’s game-winner came off reliever Bob Blyth, who suffered his first loss of the season. … UTPB recorded two doubles victories at the Southwest Regional AIAW tennis championships at LSU in Baton Rouge, La. Sandy Collins and Barbara Lemberg defeated Jodi Jacoby and Suzanne Doumar of SMU, 6-0, 6-0. Diane Kobs and Debbie Phillips earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Tulane. UTPB’s Julie Sanderson and Joan Hackett lost, 6-4, 6-2, against Northeast Louisiana.

>> 1990: The Blinn College men’s track and field team won its fourth consecutive NJCAA title, scoring 228 points to easily outdistance the rest of the field at Ratliff Stadium. Central Arizona finished second with 101.5 points and South Plains was third with 77 points. … The Barton County women’s track and field team won the national title, finishing with 210 points, while San Jacinto was second and Eastern Oklahoma was third. … The Odessa College men’s and women’s teams each finished fourth. … The Odessa College men’s tennis team was getting ready to face Mesa Community College in the first round of the NJCAA tournament in Tyler.

>> 2010: The Odessa College baseball team’s run through the Region V Tournament came to an end with a 10-2 loss to Temple College in an elimination game. The Wranglers ended the season with a 37-23 record.

