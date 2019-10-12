COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB sweeps Midwestern State for third straight victory

WICHITA FALLS The UTPB volleyball team continued its winning ways as the Falcons swept Midwestern State, 25-21, 25-18, 27-25 Friday at Ligon Coliseum in Lone Star Conference play.
UTPB (13-3 overall, 5-2 Lone Star Conference) won its third straight match in convincing fashion led by Netanya Allison, who finished with 11 kills. Analise Lucio added six kills to go with a match-high 33 assists and an ace for the Falcons. Isela Murillo had seven kills and an ace as well.
Kaitlyn Masseth led the Mustangs (3-13, 1-4) with 15 assists to go with five digs and an ace.
