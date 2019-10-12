  • October 12, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB sweeps Midwestern State for third straight victory

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB sweeps Midwestern State for third straight victory

UTPB def. Midwestern State 25-21, 25-18, 27-25

At Ligon Coliseum, Wichita Falls

Kills — UTPB: Marissa Aguillar 1, Cassidy Dolin 4, Isela Murillo 7, Stephanie Sanchez 1, Skyler Friel 5, Analise Lucio 6, Netanya Allison 11, Grace Talber 5. Midwestern State: Janiya Chapman 7, Sarah Eakin 4, Savanna Dodson 4, Rachel Howes 5, Taylor Anderson 3, Lauren Honeycutt 8.

Blocks — UTPB: Cassidy Dolin 1.5, Isela Murillo .5, Stephanie Sanchez 1, Skyler Friel .5, Analise Lucio .5. Midwestern State: Janiya Chapman 1.5, Sarah Eakin 2, Savanna Dodson 1, Taylor Anderson .5, Lauren Honeycutt 4.

Assists — UTPB: Marissa Aguilar 1, Cassidy Dolin 1, Isela Muillo 1, Analise Lucio 33, Erika Lozano 4. Midwestern State: Sarah Glawe 14, Kaitlyn Masseth 15.

Digs — UTPB: Marissa Aguilar 3, Isela Murillo 10, Skyler Friel 6, Analise Lucio 2, Erika Lozano 17, Lanai Hurd 2, Megan Ashton 5. Midwestern State: Janiya Chapman 4, Jaycie Fuller 11, Sarah Glawe 5, Rachel Howes 1, Audry Lopez 13, Taylor Anderson 1, Kaitlyn Masseth 5.

Aces — UTPB: Isela Murillo 1, Skyler Friel 1, Analise Lucio 1, Erika Lozano 1, Lanai Hurd 2, Megan Ashton 1. Midwestern State: Jaycie Fuller 1, Sarah Glawe 2, Audry Lopez 2, Kaitlyn Masseth 1.

Records

UTPB 13-3 overall, 5-2 Lone Star Conference. Midwestern State 3-13, 1-4.

WICHITA FALLS The UTPB volleyball team continued its winning ways as the Falcons swept Midwestern State, 25-21, 25-18, 27-25 Friday at Ligon Coliseum in Lone Star Conference play.

UTPB (13-3 overall, 5-2 Lone Star Conference) won its third straight match in convincing fashion led by Netanya Allison, who finished with 11 kills. Analise Lucio added six kills to go with a match-high 33 assists and an ace for the Falcons.  Isela Murillo had seven kills and an ace as well.

Kaitlyn Masseth led the Mustangs (3-13, 1-4) with 15 assists to go with five digs and an ace.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

