COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB falls in defensive struggle to Midwestern State

The UTPB football team hung close in a defensive struggle but was not able to take advantage as the Falcons fell 14-8 to No. 16 Midwestern State Saturday at Memorial Stadium in the Lone Star Conference opener for both teams.

Both teams had struggles getting on the board early but the Mustangs (3-0, 1-0 Lone Star Conference) found the end zone first as Zach Purcell connected with Juwan Johnson from three yards out to open the scoring late in the first quarter. Purcell finished with 156 yards passing.

The Falcons (2-1, 0-1) managed to get on the board with a 27-yard field goal from Hayden Decossas to go into halftime trailing 7-3.

Midwestern State opened up the second half with a nine-yard touchdown run by Lazarus Fisher but the UTPB defense delivered as Keegan Gray made a tackle in the end zone for a safety. Gray finished the game with 10 tackles and 3.5 for a loss while Chris Hoad finished with a team-high 15 tackles and a forced fumble.

Decossas added a 42-yard field goal late in the third quarter but the Falcons were unable to get any closer. On its final possession of the game, UTPB was intercepted by Jaydon Cunigan and Midwestern State was unable to run out the clock. Kyle McBride finished with 73 yards receiving on six catches and Gabe Nelson finished with 55 yards rushing for the Falcons.

UTPB returns home to host No. 4 Tarleton State at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Ratliff Stadium.