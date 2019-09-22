  • September 22, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB falls in defensive struggle to Midwestern State - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB falls in defensive struggle to Midwestern State

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Midwestern State 14, UTPB 8

UTPB......................... 0.... 3     5     0   —      8

Midwestern State...... 7.... 0     7     0   —    14

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Midwestern State: Juwan Johnson 3 pass from Zach Purcell (Jaron Imbriani kick), 2:29. Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards, 4:24.

Second Quarter

UTPB: FG Hayden Decossas 27, 2:08. Drive: 11 plays, 39 yards, 3:12.

Third Quarter

Midwestern State: Lazarus Fisher 9 run (Jaron Imbriani kick), 8:44. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 6:10.

UTPB: Safety (Quinton Childs tackled in the end zone), 5:03.

UTPB: FG Hayden Decossas 42, 2:08. Drive: 9 plays, 39 yards, 4:06.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                       UTPB                  MSU

First Downs........................ 15.................... 22

Total Yards...................... 271.................. 345

Rushes-Yards............ 39-156............. 43-189

Passing Yards................. 115.................. 156

Passing.................... 15-35-1........... 16-32-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 2-2

Punts-Avg.................... 8-41.0.............. 7-43.0

Penalties-Yards......... 11-113................. 7-71

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

UTPB: Gabe Nelson 14-55, Davion Sutton 7-38, Kameron Mathis 7-34, Marquis Simmons 8-33, Taylor Null 3-(-1).

Midwestern State: Quinton Childs 28-174, Lazarus Fisher 8-40, Jerome Johnson 1-0, Team 1-(-20), Bryce Martinez 2-(-11), Zach Purcell 3-(-12).

Passing

UTPB: Taylor Null 5-14-0—60, Kameron Mathis 10-21-1—55.

Midwestern State: Zach Purcell 16-32-0—156.

Receiving

UTPB: Kyle McBride 6-73, Kobe Robinson 3-14, Caleb Forrest 3-12, Baylon Ware 2-17, Ben Galaviz 1-(-1).

Midwestern State: Bryce Martinez 4-41, Xavier Land 3-44, Juwan Johnson 3-22, Quinton Childs 2-14, Kylan Harrison 1-17, Jaden Watson 1-12, Anthony Tennison 1-4, Michael Berry 1-2.

Interceptions

UTPB: None.

Midwestern State: Jaydon Cunigan 1-0.

 

 

Posted: Sunday, September 22, 2019 12:09 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB falls in defensive struggle to Midwestern State OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

WICHITA FALLS The UTPB football team hung close in a defensive struggle but was not able to take advantage as the Falcons fell 14-8 to No. 16 Midwestern State Saturday at Memorial Stadium in the Lone Star Conference opener for both teams.

Both teams had struggles getting on the board early but the Mustangs (3-0, 1-0 Lone Star Conference) found the end zone first as Zach Purcell connected with Juwan Johnson from three yards out to open the scoring late in the first quarter. Purcell finished with 156 yards passing.

The Falcons (2-1, 0-1) managed to get on the board with a 27-yard field goal from Hayden Decossas to go into halftime trailing 7-3.

Midwestern State opened up the second half with a nine-yard touchdown run by Lazarus Fisher but the UTPB defense delivered as Keegan Gray made a tackle in the end zone for a safety. Gray finished the game with 10 tackles and 3.5 for a loss while Chris Hoad finished with a team-high 15 tackles and a forced fumble.

Decossas added a 42-yard field goal late in the third quarter but the Falcons were unable to get any closer. On its final possession of the game, UTPB was intercepted by Jaydon Cunigan and Midwestern State was unable to run out the clock. Kyle McBride finished with 73 yards receiving on six catches and Gabe Nelson finished with 55 yards rushing for the Falcons.

UTPB returns home to host No. 4 Tarleton State at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, September 22, 2019 12:09 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
85°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: WSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 70°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 89°/Low 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 89°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]