COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College earns split with Coastal Bend College

BEEVILLE The Odessa College softball team wrapped up its latest road trip with a doubleheader split against Coastal Bend College Saturday.

The Lady Wranglers (12-7 overall) fell 5-2 in Game 1 before bouncing back for a 6-1 victory in Game 2.

After scoring a run in the first inning of Game 1, both teams stayed deadlocked until a four-run fifth inning gave the Cougars (11-4) the cushion it needed to take the first game.

Odessa College responded in the second game with a five-run top half of the second inning that included a bases-clearing triple by Jade Laird. Laird finished 3 for 4 to help the Lady Wranglers earn the split.

Pitcher Madi Scott was also solid in the circle for Game 2, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out seven batters.