GAME 1
Odessa.......... 100 000 1 — 2 4 2
Coastal.......... 100 040 x — 5 5 3
Cori Turner, Koral Sylestine (5) and Lauren Dolynski. Amanda Aguirre and Harley Escamilla. W — Aguirre. L — Turner. 2B — Odessa College: Illy Cisneros, Becca Duran, Coastal Bend College: Brooklyn Balderes, Avery Hearn, Delisa Enriquez. 3B — Odessa College: Madison Zaccardo.
———
GAME 2
Odessa.......... 050 100 0 — 6 13 3
Coastal.......... 000 001 0 — 1 5 2
Madi Scott and Madison Zaccardo. Carla Arellano, Aileen Campos and Harley Escamilla. W — Scott. L — Arellano. 2B — Coastal Bend College: Brooklyn Balderes. 3B — Odessa College: Jade Laird.
Records — Odessa College 12-7, Coastal Bend College 11-4.
Posted: Saturday, February 29, 2020 7:30 pm
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College earns split with Coastal Bend College
BEEVILLE The Odessa College softball team wrapped up its latest road trip with a doubleheader split against Coastal Bend College Saturday.
The Lady Wranglers (12-7 overall) fell 5-2 in Game 1 before bouncing back for a 6-1 victory in Game 2.
After scoring a run in the first inning of Game 1, both teams stayed deadlocked until a four-run fifth inning gave the Cougars (11-4) the cushion it needed to take the first game.
Odessa College responded in the second game with a five-run top half of the second inning that included a bases-clearing triple by Jade Laird. Laird finished 3 for 4 to help the Lady Wranglers earn the split.
Pitcher Madi Scott was also solid in the circle for Game 2, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out seven batters.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
