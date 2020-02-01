  • February 1, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: West Texas A&M pulls away from UTPB

West Texas A&M 83, UTPB 52

UTPB (8-13 Overall, 5-10 Lone Star Conference)

Yazmin Batch 4-9 5-6 14, Holly Hemmelin 3-12 0-0 8, Jada Berry 1-3 0-0 2, Kayla Galindo 0-0 0-0 0, Alexus Quaadman 0-0 0-0 0, Rory Carter 7-20 1-2 18, Chaunta Thomas 3-3 0-0 6, Kristian James 2-3 0-0 4, Precious Featherson 0-3 0-0 0, Lauren Stallworth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 6-8 52.

WEST TEXAS A&M (20-3, 10-1)

Abby Spurgin 11-13 8-9 30, Tiana Parker 5-12 4-6 14, Delaney Nix 4-11 0-0 12, Megan Gamble 1-6 3-3 5, Sienna Lenz 1-2 2-3 4, Asha Scott 1-2 2-4 5, Braylyn Dollar 1-2 2-2 4, Nathalie Linden 1-1 1-4 4, Klara Dolk 1-1 0-0 3, Daria Cosgrove 0-2 2-4 2, Mary Rose Foster 0-0 0-0 0, McKauley Gregory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 24-34 83.

UTPB....................... 15.... 8   12   17   —    52

West Texas A&M.... 19.. 19   27   18   —    83

3-Point goals — UTPB  6-19 (Carter 3-7, Hemmeline 2-8, Batch 1-2, Berry 0-2), West Texas A&M 7-20 (Nix 4-10, Linden 1-1, Dolk 1-1, Scott 1-2, Lenz 0-2, Gamble 0-4). Total fouls — UTPB 23, West Texas A&M 11. Fouled out —None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UPTB 20 (Batch 5), West Texas A&M 45 (Spurgin 10). Assists — UTPB 11 (Carter 3, Hemmeline 3), West Texas A&M 18 (Gamble 6).

Lone Star Conference Standings

 

WEST DIVISION

                                          Overall    Conference

Team                                 W      L      W        L

West Texas A&M............. 20      3      13        1

Lubbock Christian........... 17      3      11        3

Angelo State.................... 12      6        9        5

Eastern New Mexico........ 15      5        9        5

UTPB.................................. 8    13        5      10

Western New Mexico......... 7    12        4      11

SOUTH DIVISION

Tarleton State.................. 15      5        9        5

St. Mary’s ......................... 9    10        8        7

St. Edward’s..................... 11      8        7        7

Texas Woman’s................. 6    11        4        9

Texas A&M International... 7    14        4      11

Texas A&M-Kingsville....... 4    13        3      12

NORTH DIVISION

Texas A&M-Commerce... 21      0      15        0

Cameron............................ 9    11        8        6

Oklahoma Christian........... 6    12        6        8

UAFS................................ 10    10        7        7

Midwestern State............... 8    10        6        8

UT-Tyler............................ 3    16        1      14

 

Saturday, Feb. 1

St. Edward's 85, Texas Woman’s 62

Midwestern State 87, Texas A&M International 77

Lubbock Christian 73, UT Tyler 55

UAFS 91, Oklahoma Christian 89

West Texas A&M 83, UTPB 52

Texas A&M-Commerce 78, Angelo State 67

Cameron 68, Texas A&M-Kingsville 50

Tarleton State 70, St. Mary’s 55

Eastern new Mexico 83, Western New Mexico 53

Thursday, Feb. 6

Oklahoma Christian at UTPB, 5:15 p.m.

West Texas A&M at Lubbock Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Midwestern State at Tarleton State, 5:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 5:30 p.m.

Eastern New Mexico at Angelo State, 5:30 p.m.

St. Edward’s at Texas A&M International, 5:30 p.m.

UAFS at Western New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

Cameron at Texas Woman’s, 7 p.m.

Posted: Saturday, February 1, 2020 7:02 pm

CANYON The UTPB women’s basketball team had a tough afternoon against West Texas A&M, falling 82-53 Saturday at the First United Bank Center.

The Falcons (8-13 overall, 5-10 Lone Star Conference) hung close early but the Lady Buffs outscored them 19-8 in the second quarter to pull away.

Rory Carter finished with a team-high 18 points to lead UTPB while Yazmin Batch had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Abby Spurgin finished 11 of 13 from the floor and ended up with a 30 point, 10 rebound double-double to go with three blocks for West Texas A&M (20-3, 13-1). Tiana Parker and Delaney Nix also finished in double figures scoring with 14 and 12, respectively.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

