WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: West Texas A&M pulls away from UTPB

The UTPB women’s basketball team had a tough afternoon against West Texas A&M, falling 82-53 Saturday at the First United Bank Center.

The Falcons (8-13 overall, 5-10 Lone Star Conference) hung close early but the Lady Buffs outscored them 19-8 in the second quarter to pull away.

Rory Carter finished with a team-high 18 points to lead UTPB while Yazmin Batch had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Abby Spurgin finished 11 of 13 from the floor and ended up with a 30 point, 10 rebound double-double to go with three blocks for West Texas A&M (20-3, 13-1). Tiana Parker and Delaney Nix also finished in double figures scoring with 14 and 12, respectively.