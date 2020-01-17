COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons come up short on the road

STEPHENVILLE The UTPB men’s basketball team’s losing ways continued with an 80-58 loss to Tarleton State Thursday on the road in Lone Star Conference action.

The Falcons (11-8 overall, 3-6 LSC) were led in scoring by Pat Dembley who had 23 points while Fermandez Jones had 11 and Miles Washington had eight.

The Texans (9-7, 5-5) were led in scoring by Clashon Gaffney who had 19 points while Josh Hawley had 15 along with Randall Broddie.

The UTPB men will be back in action on Saturday at Dallas Baptist.