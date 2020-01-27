COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hoad, Landeros add to accolades

UTPB linebacker Chris Hoad added to his lengthy list of accolades Monday, earning a first-team selection as a Don Hansen All-American. Punter Sergio Landeros was named as an honorable mention as well.

The senior from Leander finished with 157 tackles during the 2019 season and finished all but one game with double digit tackles.

He adds to his collection of postseason honors that include being named an AP First Team All-American and Lone Star Conference first team selection among other honors.

Hoad and Landeros were also were named to the Don Hansen All-Super Region Four First Team last Wednesday.