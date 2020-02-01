  • February 1, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to West Texas A&M

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to West Texas A&M

Lone Star Conference

Lone Star Conference Standings

WEST DIVISION

Overall Conference

Team W L W L

West Texas A&M 21 1 13 1

Angelo State 14 4 10 4

Lubbock Christian 13 6 10 4

UTPB 14 10 7 8

Eastern New Mexico 6 13 6 8

Western New Mexico 5 16 4 11

SOUTH DIVISION

St. Edward’s 18 2 12 2

Texas A&M-Kingsville 16 5 12 3

Dallas Baptist 15 4 9 4

Tarleton State 12 8 8 6

St. Mary’s 9 12 5 10

Texas A&M International 3 18 1 14

NORTH DIVISION

Texas A&M-Commerce 13 8 9 6

Oklahoma Christian 7 11 6 8

Cameron 6 14 5 9

UAFS 9 11 5 9

Midwestern State 4 16 4 10

UT-Tyler 6 14 3 12

Saturday, Feb. 1

Midwestern State 99, Texas A&M International 58

St. Edward’s 87, Dallas Baptist 80

Texas A&M-Kingsville 92, Cameron 85

UAFS 78, Oklahoma Christian 52

Tarleton State 84, St. Mary’s 66

West Texas A&M 111, UTPB 78

Lubbock Christian 65, UT Tyler 62

Angelo State 72, Texas A&M-Commerce 69

Western New Mexico 81, Eastern New Mexico 76

Box Score

MEN

West Texas A&M 111, UTPB 78

UTPB (14-10, 7-8)

Malik Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Pat Dembley 6-13 6-6 18, Fermandez Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Miles Washington 4-8 2-4 10, Donoven Carlisle 2-4 0-0 4, Deaunte Lee 2-4 2-3 5, Elvin Rodriguez 5-7 2-4 12, Carson Newsome 4-8 4-5 13, Cale Danielson 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Kieke 1-1 0-0 2, Adam Rivera 1-3 4-4 7. Totals 28-54 20-26 78.

WEST TEXAS A&M (21-1, 13-1)

Derrick Geddis 6-9 1-2 13, Qua Grant 10-17 4-6 25, Jon’Il Fuggett 2-4 1-2 5, Eric Mosley 4-6 3-3 11, Joel Murray 11-20 4-4 32, John Brown 0-1 2-2 2, JT Warren 1-2 0-0 2, Jordan Collins 3-5 0-0 9, Kavon Booker 1-5 0-0 2, Zach Toussaint 2-7 0-0 6, Jake Gerber 1-2 0-1 2, Hayden Blankley 0-0 2-2 2, Marshal Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ty Bryant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-78 17-22 111.

Halftime — West Texas A&M 53, UTPB 39. 3-Point goals — UTPB 2-15 (Rivera 1-3, Newsome 1-2, Jones 0-2, Rodriguez 0-1, Dembley 0-5, Lee 0-2), West Texas A&M 12-33 (Murray 6-12, Collins 3-5, Toussiant 2-6, Grant 1-5, Warren 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Fuggett 0-2). Total fouls — UTPB 20, West Texas A&M 18. Fouled out — West Texas A&M: Collins. Technical fouls — UTPB: Jones. Rebounds — UTPB 32 (Washington 8), West Texas A&M 39 (Grant 10). Assists — UTPB 6 (Dembley 3), West Texas A&M 25 (Murray 6).

CANYON Things did not get any easier for the UTPB men’s basketball team Saturday against a fast-paced West Texas A&M team, falling 111-78 in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at the First United Bank Center.

The Buffaloes found success from the 3-point line, finishing 12 for 33 while the Falcons struggled to a 2-and-15 mark from long distance

Joel Murray scored 32 points to lead West Texas A&M (21-1 overall, 12-1 conference), with Qua Grant finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds to help the cause.

Derrick Geddis and Eric Mosley finished in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the victory.

Pat Dembley led UTPB (14-10, 6-8) with 18 points and was one four Falcons in double figures.

Carson Newsome added 13 points, Elvin Rodriguez had 12 and Miles Washington had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

