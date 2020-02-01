COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to West Texas A&M

utpb falcon shield logo
Lone Star Conference Standings
WEST DIVISION
Overall Conference
Team W L W L
West Texas A&M 21 1 13 1
Angelo State 14 4 10 4
Lubbock Christian 13 6 10 4
UTPB 14 10 7 8
Eastern New Mexico 6 13 6 8
Western New Mexico 5 16 4 11
SOUTH DIVISION
St. Edward’s 18 2 12 2
Texas A&M-Kingsville 16 5 12 3
Dallas Baptist 15 4 9 4
Tarleton State 12 8 8 6
St. Mary’s 9 12 5 10
Texas A&M International 3 18 1 14
NORTH DIVISION
Texas A&M-Commerce 13 8 9 6
Oklahoma Christian 7 11 6 8
Cameron 6 14 5 9
UAFS 9 11 5 9
Midwestern State 4 16 4 10
UT-Tyler 6 14 3 12
Saturday, Feb. 1
Midwestern State 99, Texas A&M International 58
St. Edward’s 87, Dallas Baptist 80
Texas A&M-Kingsville 92, Cameron 85
UAFS 78, Oklahoma Christian 52
Tarleton State 84, St. Mary’s 66
West Texas A&M 111, UTPB 78
Lubbock Christian 65, UT Tyler 62
Angelo State 72, Texas A&M-Commerce 69
Western New Mexico 81, Eastern New Mexico 76
MEN
UTPB (14-10, 7-8)
Malik Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Pat Dembley 6-13 6-6 18, Fermandez Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Miles Washington 4-8 2-4 10, Donoven Carlisle 2-4 0-0 4, Deaunte Lee 2-4 2-3 5, Elvin Rodriguez 5-7 2-4 12, Carson Newsome 4-8 4-5 13, Cale Danielson 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Kieke 1-1 0-0 2, Adam Rivera 1-3 4-4 7. Totals 28-54 20-26 78.
WEST TEXAS A&M (21-1, 13-1)
Derrick Geddis 6-9 1-2 13, Qua Grant 10-17 4-6 25, Jon’Il Fuggett 2-4 1-2 5, Eric Mosley 4-6 3-3 11, Joel Murray 11-20 4-4 32, John Brown 0-1 2-2 2, JT Warren 1-2 0-0 2, Jordan Collins 3-5 0-0 9, Kavon Booker 1-5 0-0 2, Zach Toussaint 2-7 0-0 6, Jake Gerber 1-2 0-1 2, Hayden Blankley 0-0 2-2 2, Marshal Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ty Bryant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-78 17-22 111.
Halftime — West Texas A&M 53, UTPB 39. 3-Point goals — UTPB 2-15 (Rivera 1-3, Newsome 1-2, Jones 0-2, Rodriguez 0-1, Dembley 0-5, Lee 0-2), West Texas A&M 12-33 (Murray 6-12, Collins 3-5, Toussiant 2-6, Grant 1-5, Warren 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Fuggett 0-2). Total fouls — UTPB 20, West Texas A&M 18. Fouled out — West Texas A&M: Collins. Technical fouls — UTPB: Jones. Rebounds — UTPB 32 (Washington 8), West Texas A&M 39 (Grant 10). Assists — UTPB 6 (Dembley 3), West Texas A&M 25 (Murray 6).
Posted: Saturday, February 1, 2020 7:02 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to West Texas A&M
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
CANYON Things did not get any easier for the UTPB men’s basketball team Saturday against a fast-paced West Texas A&M team, falling 111-78 in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at the First United Bank Center.
The Buffaloes found success from the 3-point line, finishing 12 for 33 while the Falcons struggled to a 2-and-15 mark from long distance
Joel Murray scored 32 points to lead West Texas A&M (21-1 overall, 12-1 conference), with Qua Grant finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds to help the cause.
Derrick Geddis and Eric Mosley finished in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the victory.
Pat Dembley led UTPB (14-10, 6-8) with 18 points and was one four Falcons in double figures.
Carson Newsome added 13 points, Elvin Rodriguez had 12 and Miles Washington had 10 points and eight rebounds.
