COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to West Texas A&M

CANYON Things did not get any easier for the UTPB men’s basketball team Saturday against a fast-paced West Texas A&M team, falling 111-78 in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at the First United Bank Center.

The Buffaloes found success from the 3-point line, finishing 12 for 33 while the Falcons struggled to a 2-and-15 mark from long distance

Joel Murray scored 32 points to lead West Texas A&M (21-1 overall, 12-1 conference), with Qua Grant finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds to help the cause.

Derrick Geddis and Eric Mosley finished in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the victory.

Pat Dembley led UTPB (14-10, 6-8) with 18 points and was one four Falcons in double figures.

Carson Newsome added 13 points, Elvin Rodriguez had 12 and Miles Washington had 10 points and eight rebounds.