COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB can't hold on against Angelo State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB can't hold on against Angelo State

Angelo State 85, UTPB 77

UTPB (11-4 overall, 3-2 Lone Star Conference)

Pat Dembley 8-20 8-11 28, Carson Newsome 7-15 2-6 17, Adam Rivera 2-7 0-0 5, Miles Washington 2-6 0-0 4, Donoven Carlisle 1-6 0-2 2, Elvin Rodriguez 5-9 2-2 14, Malik Anderson 1-3 2-2 4, Minfeke Sanoe 1-2 0-1 2, Brandon Deravine 0-0 1-2 1, Isaac Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Fernandez Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 15-26 77.

ANGELO STATE (8-2, 4-2)

Collin Turner 8-19 8-10 27, Jeremy Hayes 4-14 9-10 18, Andres Ibarguen 5-8 3-6 13, Paul Williams 2-10 5-6 11, Marcel Pettway 2-3 0-0 4, Burone Edwards 2-4 2-6 6, Camron Reedus 1-6 1-2 4, RJ Gladney 1-1 0-0 2, Salisu Yahaya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 28-40 85.

Halftime — UTPB 34, Angelo State 31. 3-Point goals — UTPB 8-33 (Dembley 4-11, Newsome 1-3, Rivera 1-6, Washington 0-1, Carlisle 0-4, Rodriguez 2-4, Anderson 0-2, Hernandez 0-2), Angelo State 7-32 (Turner 3-11, Hayes 1-6, Williams 2-9, Edwards 0-2, Reedus 1-5). Total fouls — UTPB 28, Angelo State . Fouled out — UTPB (Washington, Rodriguez). Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 40 (Newsome 10), Angelo State 54 (Ibarguen 15). Assists — UTPB 9 (Newsome 4), Angelo State 12 (Turner 4).

SAN ANGELO The UTPB men’s basketball team had the lead at halftime, but host Angelo State was in front when it counted, earning a 85-77 victory in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Junell Center.

Pat Dembley led the Falcons (11-4 overall, 3-2 in conference) with a game-high 28 points, with Carson Newsome adding 17 and Elvin Rodriguez 14 off the bench.

Collin Turner led Angelo State (8-2, 4-2) with 27 points, while Jeremy Hayes finished with 18, Andres Ibarguen added 13 and Paul Williams had 11 in the victory.

UTPB struggled from long distance, connecting on just 8-of-33 three-point attempts, and only 15-of-26 free throw chances.

The Rams hit 28-of-40 from the free throw line as the Falcons were whistled for 28 fouls, with Miles Washington and Rodriguez fouling out.

