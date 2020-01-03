Mark Rogers
UTPB's Pat Dembley (2) drives between Cameron's Jordan Lewis (2) and Kendall Scott (20) during the first quarter of a Lone Star Conference game on Dec. 14 at the Falcon Dome.
- Angelo State 85, UTPB 77
UTPB (11-4 overall, 3-2 Lone Star Conference)
Pat Dembley 8-20 8-11 28, Carson Newsome 7-15 2-6 17, Adam Rivera 2-7 0-0 5, Miles Washington 2-6 0-0 4, Donoven Carlisle 1-6 0-2 2, Elvin Rodriguez 5-9 2-2 14, Malik Anderson 1-3 2-2 4, Minfeke Sanoe 1-2 0-1 2, Brandon Deravine 0-0 1-2 1, Isaac Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Fernandez Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 15-26 77.
ANGELO STATE (8-2, 4-2)
Collin Turner 8-19 8-10 27, Jeremy Hayes 4-14 9-10 18, Andres Ibarguen 5-8 3-6 13, Paul Williams 2-10 5-6 11, Marcel Pettway 2-3 0-0 4, Burone Edwards 2-4 2-6 6, Camron Reedus 1-6 1-2 4, RJ Gladney 1-1 0-0 2, Salisu Yahaya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 28-40 85.
Halftime — UTPB 34, Angelo State 31. 3-Point goals — UTPB 8-33 (Dembley 4-11, Newsome 1-3, Rivera 1-6, Washington 0-1, Carlisle 0-4, Rodriguez 2-4, Anderson 0-2, Hernandez 0-2), Angelo State 7-32 (Turner 3-11, Hayes 1-6, Williams 2-9, Edwards 0-2, Reedus 1-5). Total fouls — UTPB 28, Angelo State . Fouled out — UTPB (Washington, Rodriguez). Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 40 (Newsome 10), Angelo State 54 (Ibarguen 15). Assists — UTPB 9 (Newsome 4), Angelo State 12 (Turner 4).
Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:58 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB can't hold on against Angelo State
Odessa American
Odessa American
SAN ANGELO The UTPB men’s basketball team had the lead at halftime, but host Angelo State was in front when it counted, earning a 85-77 victory in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Junell Center.
Pat Dembley led the Falcons (11-4 overall, 3-2 in conference) with a game-high 28 points, with Carson Newsome adding 17 and Elvin Rodriguez 14 off the bench.
Collin Turner led Angelo State (8-2, 4-2) with 27 points, while Jeremy Hayes finished with 18, Andres Ibarguen added 13 and Paul Williams had 11 in the victory.
UTPB struggled from long distance, connecting on just 8-of-33 three-point attempts, and only 15-of-26 free throw chances.
The Rams hit 28-of-40 from the free throw line as the Falcons were whistled for 28 fouls, with Miles Washington and Rodriguez fouling out.
