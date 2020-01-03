COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB can't hold on against Angelo State

SAN ANGELO The UTPB men’s basketball team had the lead at halftime, but host Angelo State was in front when it counted, earning a 85-77 victory in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Junell Center.

Pat Dembley led the Falcons (11-4 overall, 3-2 in conference) with a game-high 28 points, with Carson Newsome adding 17 and Elvin Rodriguez 14 off the bench.

Collin Turner led Angelo State (8-2, 4-2) with 27 points, while Jeremy Hayes finished with 18, Andres Ibarguen added 13 and Paul Williams had 11 in the victory.

UTPB struggled from long distance, connecting on just 8-of-33 three-point attempts, and only 15-of-26 free throw chances.

The Rams hit 28-of-40 from the free throw line as the Falcons were whistled for 28 fouls, with Miles Washington and Rodriguez fouling out.