NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes return home for weekend series

The Odessa Jackalopes return to the ice after a bye week when they face the Corpus Christi IceRays in a three-game series starting at 7:15 tonight at Ector County Coliseum.

The Jackalopes haven’t played since their 5-0 loss to Shreveport on Nov 2 at home.

Odessa enters the series sixth place the North American Hockey League South Division standings at 6-9-1-1, while Corpus Christi is fifth at 9-8-2-3.

The IceRays are coming off a 5-3 loss to Amarillo from last week’s two-game series in which Corpus Christi lost both games.