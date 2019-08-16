  • August 16, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB set to hold first scrimmage

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB set to hold first scrimmage

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 7:54 pm

The UTPB football team will have its first scrimmage of the fall practice schedule from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at Falcon Field.

The scrimmage will close the first week of practice for the Falcons as they prepare for the 2019 season. UTPB opens at home against Wayland Baptist on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

The Falcons will also scrimmage on Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Falcon Field.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

