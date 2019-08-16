COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB set to hold first scrimmage

The UTPB football team will have its first scrimmage of the fall practice schedule from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at Falcon Field.

The scrimmage will close the first week of practice for the Falcons as they prepare for the 2019 season. UTPB opens at home against Wayland Baptist on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.