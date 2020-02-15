  • February 15, 2020

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: El Paso Coronado leads as field endures chilly conditions in Midland

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: El Paso Coronado leads as field endures chilly conditions in Midland

Tall City Invitational

Friday, Ranchland Hills Golf Club, Midland

BOYS

Team Standings

1. El Paso Coronado, 317; 2. Seminole, 318; 3. Midland Lee I, 323; 4. Andrews Black, 327; 5. Monahans, 330; 6. Andrews Gold, 340; 7. Permian I, 341; 8. San Angelo Central, 353; 9. Midland Christian, 356; 10. Midland Lee III, 364.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Jackson Norwich, El Paso Coronado, 72; 2. (tie) Cason Johnson, Seminole, 73; and Richman Houston, Midland Christian, 73; 4. Bond Heflin, Monahans, 75; 5. (tie) Eddie Sandoval, El Paso Coronado, 77; and Jake Berry, Seminole, 77; 7. (tie) Preston Defriend, Lubbock Coronado, 78; and Davis Seybert, Midland Trinity, 78; 9. (tie) Zach Robinson, Permian, 79; and Carder Pool, Andrews Gold, 79.

Team Results

EL PASO CORONADO (317): Jackson Norwich, 72; Eddie Sandoval, 77; Cayle Beltran, 89; Ryan Lewis, 83; Cullen Beltran, 85.

SEMINOLE (318): Cason Johnson, 73; Jake Berry, 77; Ethan Robledo, 88; Darren Klassen, 89; Dylan Banman, 80.

MIDLAND LEE I (323): Paul Gomez, 81; Cameron Lopez, 81; Jackson Comer, 80; Eli Martinez, 81; Dylan Bowerman, 81.

ANDREWS BLACK (327): Tucker Williamson, 82; Blake Sanford, 92; Sebastian Ortiz, 83; Kelby Pitkin, 80; Aidan Chpaman, 82.

MONAHANS (330): Bond Heflin, 75; Alonso Ruiz, 81; Adan Montez, 83; Connor Hendricks, 91; Colby Molinar, 101.

ANDREWS GOLD (340): Carder Pool, 79; Zane Dulin, 88; Joey Jepperson, 86; Ryan Flores, 87; Dustin Hathcock, 92.

PERMIAN I (341): Zach Robinson, 79; Juan Elias, 96; Nick Pursley, 95; Cris Solis, 84; Jeff Glisson, 83.

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (353): Jaden Cates, 88; Enrique Leyva, 84; Kolby Montgomery, 94; Drew Peddy, 90; Aiden Barron, 91.

MIDLAND CHRISTIAN (356): Richman Houston, 73; Tucker Fleming, 95; Hunter Richardson, 95; Kade Burton, 93; Ben Plemons, 98.

MIDLAND LEE III (364): Jack Elphick, 88; Gavin Poe, 98; Victor Reyes, 89; Bryce Willis, 89; Colin Riley, 111.

BIG SPRING (367): Alex Leuschner 83; Gabe Cate, 91; Phillip Lopez, 84; Cory Cotton, 109; Jonathan Marquez, NS.

MIDLAND TRINITY (372): Davis Seybert, 78; Spencer Widner, 83; Jacob Shavemaker, 102; Caleb Flores, NS; Ansh Patel, 109.

MIDLAND LEE II (374): Caden Britton, 99; Fred Poe, 89; Ryan Evans, 101; Zach Fieldhouse, 89; Zane Poe, 97.

SNYDER (375): Kade Hunter 96; Ryker Byrom 92; Zakkery Edwards 94; Kolton Chapman, 102; Logan Smith, 93.

LUBBOCK CORONADO (377): Preston Defriend, 78; Tristan Garcia, 92; Aaron James, 99; Sydrae Armendarez, 108; Colby Flathers, 115.

ABILENE COOPER (383): Karson Grigsby, 80; Jake Abernathy, 94; Ryan Mata, 92; Cody Slaughter, 117.

PERMIAN II (388): Tyler McCullough, 108; Nathan Oates, 99; Alan Martinez, 88; Lucas Hagen, 93; Bryson Rodriguez, 111.

GREENWOOD (404): Justin Madrid, 80; Gabriel Perez, 108; Phillip Johnston 124; Kenny Morris, 106; Dawson Shockley, 110.

ODESSA HIGH (432): Rudy Sanchez, NS; Nate Marquez, 95; Cody Jackson, 103; Dillon Nabarette,112; Sebastian Garcia, 122.

MIDLAND HIGH (467): Alec Young 82; Joe Lesnick, 94; Austin Ornelas, NS; Cael Sherrod, 153; Jaxon Buck, 138.

 

Other Medalists

GARDEN CITY Nick Lara, 85.

MONAHANS: Jayden Cota, 117; Caden Fuentes, 112; Tyler Slaton, NS.

PECOS: Jayden Barreno, NS; David Salas Jr., 110; Timothy Garcia, 122; Christian Prieto, 122.

SEMINOLE: Drew Vest, 96.

SNYDER: Seth Grant, 109.

Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 8:35 pm

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: El Paso Coronado leads as field endures chilly conditions in Midland By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

MIDLAND Golf can turn into a mental battle.

Friday’s opening round of the Tall City Invitational turned into one of the toughest that the field of over 100 boys high school golfers had to deal with at Ranchland Hills Golf Club.

Everyone looked to get off to a good start despite the cold, breezy conditions that lasted well into the early afternoon.

When everything was settled, El Paso Coronado walked away with the lead after the first 18 holes, shooting a total of 317 to lead by one shot over Seminole (318). Midland Lee is just behind in third (323), while Andrews Gold (327) and Monahans (330) round out the top five teams.

Coronado’s Jackson Norwich set the individual pace with a 2-over-par round of 72. He leads by one over Seminole’s Caden Johnson and Richman Houston of Midland Christian, who both shot 73.

Johnson said he was pleased overall with his round given the adverse conditions.

“The weather for sure was the biggest challenge today,” Johnson said. “It was cold out there and I didn’t like it and neither did anyone else.

“You just have to know that you’re going to fight through it. Everyone’s playing the same conditions and I thought I kept my composure and just played well.”

Like Johnson, Norwich was overall pleased with his round but also feels like it could have been better.

“I played really well through the first 11 holes and just made a few mistakes coming in,” Norwich said. “I felt like I could have really taken advantage of the last couple of holes when the temperatures went up.”

Both Seminole and Coronado got boosts from their other golfers as well. Seminole’s Jake Berry and Coronado’s Eddie Sandoval shot matching 77s to tie for fifth overall. Monahans’ Bond Heflin is fourth after an opening-round 75.

Dealing with the tough conditions was not an easy task for anyone out on the course, but Coronado coach Bart Reneau credited his team for sticking through it and putting together a good score.

“It was about as tough as you could play in,” Reneau said. “It was hard out there and the score was not what we wanted. But the kids grinded it out and it was a pretty good score considering the conditions.”

Permian senior Zach Robinson set the pace for the Panthers with an opening 79, good for a tie for ninth with Carder Pool of Andrews Gold. The Panthers sit seventh in the team standings at 341, just behind Andrews Gold (340). Odessa High (432) sits in 19th place with the low round coming from Nate Marquez (95).

Permian coach Doak Huddleston saw some positives from his team battling the conditions, but knows the Panthers have some ground to make up in Saturday’s final round.

The field resumes play with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Hogan Park Golf Course in Midland.

“The kids had to grind through some pretty brutal conditions,” Huddleston said. “We had some good holes and bad holes. I think the cold and having to wait took a toll on everybody. I saw some good shots, but we’re going to have to regroup and come back and do a lot better tomorrow.”

