GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers start tournament with a loss

MIDLAND The Permian Lady Panthers got off to a rough start to the Tall City Oilman’s Invitational, losing to El Paso Montwood 46-36 Thursday at the Chaparral Center.

A tough go in the first and second quarters saw Permian trail 29-19 at the half and a late third-quarter run from the Lady Panthers wasn’t enough to close the gap.

“We have to put four quarters together,” Permian head coach Macee Lane said. “We can’t just decide to play basketball in the third quarter when we’re down. I thought they did pretty well in the second half. The first half kind of killed us. We had no momentum and no energy. That’s hard to overcome. We almost did. We got to within four points. Can’t complain about that, but we still have to put together four quarters.”

Daysia Christian led the Lady Panthers (2-8) with 12 points, while Ahna Alvarado finished with nine and Karen Guzman had seven.

The Lady Rams (6-9) were led by Ruth Sodipe’s 12 points. Jayda Molina and Alyssa Rodriguez each had 10.

The Lady Panthers started out on the right note, scoring a 3-pointer by Guzman, but the Lady Rams responded with an 8-0 run. Montwood capitalized on early inside basket from Mia Lozoya and a 3-pointer from Alyssa Rodriguez to take an 8-3 lead.

The Lady Rams had three outside shots alone in the first quarter, helping them to a 12-6 lead heading into the second quarter.

“We came off sluggish,” Montwood head coach Diana Garduno-Rico said. “We did have a lot of sloppy play, but we were able to play well on defense. Hopefully we can come back stronger down the road.”

Free throw shooting proved problematic for the Lady Panthers in the first half as Permian went 2 of 8 from the line in the first two quarters. Permian ended the game going 7 of 20 from the line.

“Free throws seem to be our worst enemy right now,” Lane said. “We’ve lost about four games by missed free throws. Free throws are going to start being a main point in practice because if we can keep up and make free throws, we’ll be fine.”

Christian pulled Permian back after hitting consecutive shots, but the Lady Rams responded with a 10-0 run late in the second quarter to give Montwood a 29-19 halftime lead.

Both defenses took over at the start of the second half as only a field goal from Molina and a free throw by Victoria Lopez extended Montwood’s lead in the first three minutes of the third quarter as Permian went on a scoring drought.

The Lady Panthers managed to get going thanks to a strong third quarter from Alavarado.

The sophomore hit a 3-pointer for her first basket of the day before scoring an inside shot, coming on a 7-2 run for the Lady Panthers and Permian trailed 37-29 heading into the fourth.

Montwood used a 5-0 run to begin the fourth quarter and the Lady Rams’ defense held off Permian for much of the final period to finish off the game.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to face El Paso Andress at 6 p.m. Thursday at Midland Lee High School to finish off the first day of tournament play.

They will resume play in the round-robin format tournament against El Dorado at 9 a.m. Saturday at Midland Lee High School before concluding with a 1:30 p.m. game against El Paso Coronado at the same venue.