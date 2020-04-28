  • April 28, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 29 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1966: The Permian baseball team squeezed by Abilene High, 1-0, in a District 2-4A contest at home. Playing in 42-degree weather, the Panthers allowed only three hits with pitcher Jackie Moravcik getting the victory. Permian remained in second place in the district standings, with Abilene Cooper in front.

>> 1981: The Odessa High baseball team cruised to an 11-3 victory over Abilene High in a District 5-5A contest at Fly Field. The Bronchos put up 11 hits while the Eagles could only muster three. … The second half of District 2-4A baseball started with Ector High surviving a 3-2 win over Fort Stockton on a four-hitter by Larry Del Bosque. The Eagles had lost four in a row before starting the second half of district play. … The Permian baseball team recorded a 1-0 victory against Abilene Cooper in District 5-5A action on the road. Bruce Hollander made his first start of the year for the Panthers, pitching a complete game while allowing just five hits.

>> 1994: The Permian boys gymnastics team finished its first day of the state championships trailing first place Euless Trinity by just .15 points before heading into the optional round. … Permian’s Misty Kirk finished the first day of the girls competition in fourth place in the all-around at 38.250. … The El Paso Diablos defeated the Midland Angels, 12-4, in a Texas League series opener. The Angels’ Ty Boykin managed to hit a two-run homer and added an RBI single but it wasn’t enough.

>> 2006: Fort Stockton’s David Palma won the 3,200 meters in nine minutes, 49.95 seconds at the Region I-3A Championships at Ratliff Stadium to qualify for the Class 3A State Track and Field Championships in Austin. …The Odessa High baseball team battled Abilene Cooper in the regular-season finale, needing a win to secure a playoff spot.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

