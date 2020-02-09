  • February 9, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College hosts Midland College in pivotal WJCAC matchups

Posted: Sunday, February 9, 2020 9:16 pm

The Odessa College basketball teams return to the court after a week off to host Midland College. The women get things started at 5:45 p.m. followed by the men at 7:30 from the OC Sports Center. This is the second meeting between the two schools this season.

Both the Lady Wranglers (18-7 overall, 7-2 WJCAC) and Midland College (17-5, 7-2) are tied for second in the conference standings. Odessa College won 64-53 in the last meeting Jan. 9 in Midland.

The Wranglers (12-11, 5-5) currently sit in fourth place and have won four of the last five games. Odessa College is looking for a series split after the Chaparrals won 69-59 in the last meeting Jan. 9 at the Chap Center.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

