COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Dembley earns Player of the Week honors

UTPB senior guard Pat Dembley took home his first accolade from the Lone Star Conference after being named the Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Dembley scored 42 points in Saturday’s 104-97 overtime victory over Western New Mexico in the conference opener and the Falcons needed every one of them.

The guard set a new home scoring record for his efforts Saturday and also tied Ashton Spears of Texas A&M-Commerce for highest scoring game in the conference this season. He was also one point short of tying UTPB’s all-time single-game scoring record.