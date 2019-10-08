COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College knocks off Cisco College in road battle

The Odessa College volleyball team took care of business outside of conference play as the Lady Wranglers defeated Cisco College in four sets Monday in a nonconference match.

Emery Judkins led Odessa College (22-1) with 15 kills to go with five assisted blocks. Marina De La Rosa had a team-high 24 assists to go with four digs and an ace. Summer Ah Choy contributed with 19 assists and five digs as well for the Lady Wranglers.