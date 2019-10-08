  • October 8, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College knocks off Cisco College in road battle - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College knocks off Cisco College in road battle

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa College def. Cisco College 25-14, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14

At Cisco College, Monday

Kills — Odessa College: Savannah Marenco 1, Emery Judkins 15, Carol Santana 6, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 6, Marina De La Rosa 1, Lyric Love 5, Vanessa Colling 1, Faith Sanchez 1, Maria Rodrigues 6, Lexi Parrish 8.

Blocks — Odessa College: Emery Judkins 2.5, Carol Santana 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 4, Lyric Love 4.5, Maria Rodrigues 0.5, Lexi Parrish 2.

Assists — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 19, Carol Santana 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1, Marina De La Rosa 24, Faith Sanchez 2.

Digs — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 5, Emery Judkins 1, Carol Santana 8, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1, Marina De La Rosa 4, Lyric Love 1, Vanessa Colling 9, Faith Sanchez 7, Maria Rodrigues 4, Lexi Parrish 2.

Aces — Odessa College: Carol Santana 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 3, Marina De La Rosa 1.

Records

Odessa College 22-1; Cisco College 13-11.

 

Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 10:14 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College knocks off Cisco College in road battle OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

CISCO The Odessa College volleyball team took care of business outside of conference play as the Lady Wranglers defeated Cisco College in four sets Monday in a nonconference match.

Emery Judkins led Odessa College (22-1) with 15 kills to go with five assisted blocks. Marina De La Rosa had a team-high 24 assists to go with four digs and an ace. Summer Ah Choy contributed with 19 assists and five digs as well for the Lady Wranglers.

Odessa College returns to Western Junior College Athletic Conference this weekend with a road match at New Mexico Junior College at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Hobbs, N.M.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, October 7, 2019 10:14 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
62°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 52°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 64°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 93°/Low 68°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]