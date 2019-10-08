COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College knocks off Cisco College in road battle

Odessa College logo
- Odessa College def. Cisco College 25-14, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14
At Cisco College, Monday
Kills — Odessa College: Savannah Marenco 1, Emery Judkins 15, Carol Santana 6, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 6, Marina De La Rosa 1, Lyric Love 5, Vanessa Colling 1, Faith Sanchez 1, Maria Rodrigues 6, Lexi Parrish 8.
Blocks — Odessa College: Emery Judkins 2.5, Carol Santana 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 4, Lyric Love 4.5, Maria Rodrigues 0.5, Lexi Parrish 2.
Assists — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 19, Carol Santana 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1, Marina De La Rosa 24, Faith Sanchez 2.
Digs — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 5, Emery Judkins 1, Carol Santana 8, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1, Marina De La Rosa 4, Lyric Love 1, Vanessa Colling 9, Faith Sanchez 7, Maria Rodrigues 4, Lexi Parrish 2.
Aces — Odessa College: Carol Santana 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 3, Marina De La Rosa 1.
Records
Odessa College 22-1; Cisco College 13-11.
CISCO The Odessa College volleyball team took care of business outside of conference play as the Lady Wranglers defeated Cisco College in four sets Monday in a nonconference match.
Emery Judkins led Odessa College (22-1) with 15 kills to go with five assisted blocks. Marina De La Rosa had a team-high 24 assists to go with four digs and an ace. Summer Ah Choy contributed with 19 assists and five digs as well for the Lady Wranglers.
Odessa College returns to Western Junior College Athletic Conference this weekend with a road match at New Mexico Junior College at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Hobbs, N.M.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
