  • October 25, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Brahmas able to bounce past the Jackalopes - Odessa American: Sports

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Brahmas able to bounce past the Jackalopes

Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 10:44 pm

The Odessa Jackalopes found themselves on the wrong side of a pair of bad bounces against the Lone Star Brahmas Thursday at the Ector County Coliseum.

Former Jackalope Eric Huss scored the first goal and Matt Guerra added the second as the Brahmas skated away with a 2-0 victory in North American Hockey League play.

Lone Star goaltender Ludvig Persson stopped all 24 shots he faced, while Odessa’s Aaron Randazzo stopped 27 of 29 shots on the night.

The Jackalopes dropped to 5-6-1-1 and have been shutout four times this season as they search for some offense, scoring just 20 goals. They had several quality chances Thursday but Persson was able to answer the call each time for the save.

The Brahmas got on the scoreboard with 9:36 gone in the second period when Thomas Daskas won a faceoff back to Huss, who skated across the top of the right circle before taking a shot.

His shot was deflected and began tumbling through the air and dropped just under the crossbar over Randazzo’s left shoulder for the eventual game-winner.

With 7:37 gone in the third period, Lone Star (10-3-0-1) got its insurance goal when Sam Brennan sent the puck into the Jackalopes’ zone down the left wing. As Randazzo left the crease to play the puck behind the net, the puck hit a seam in the boards and caromed straight out into the slot in front of an empty net.

Guerra was quickest to the loose puck and snapped the shot under the crossbar before Randazzo could scramble back into position.

The teams continue their three-game series at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum.

Posted in , , on Thursday, October 24, 2019 10:44 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

