  • January 3, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian closes week with a win over Sweetwater

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian closes week with a win over Sweetwater

Box Basketball

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Permian 49, Sweetwater 27

SWEETWATER (2-19)

Eli Sillva 1 0-0 2, Nevaeh Sarabia 3 1-3 7, Jazzy Villa 2 0-1 6, Kyrsten Smith 1 0-0 2, Mia Valdez 0 0-0 0, Kyla Daniel 0 5-6 5, Claire Paty 2 0-0 5, Myesha Green 0 0-0 0, Trinity McGee 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-10 27.

PERMIAN (6-16)

Jae Savage 3 2-8 8, Zae Tiner 0 0-0 0, Nodia Cooper 1 0-0 2, Natalie Baeze 3 1-3 8, Camila Leal 1 3-5 6, Karen Guzman 3 2-4 10, Daysia Christian 6 1-2 13, Jennifer Arnold 0 0-0 0, Ahna Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Rylee Talbot 1 0-0 2, Cyera Ortega 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-22 49.

Sweetwater 5 8 6 8 — 27

Permian 12 12 10 15 — 49

3-Point goals — Sweetwater 3 (Villa 2, Paty 1), Permian 4 (Guzman 2, Baeza 1, Leal 1). Total fouls — Sweetwater 18, Permian 15. Fouled out — Sweetwater: Smith, Villa. Technical fouls — None. JV — Permian 95, Sweetwater 14.

Posted: Friday, January 3, 2020 9:03 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian closes week with a win over Sweetwater By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Permian girls basketball team continued its strong week, beating Sweetwater 49-27 Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse in its final non-district test.

The Lady Panthers, who improved 6-15 overall, were coming off a victory over Monahans from Tuesday.

“Back-to-back wins for us is great because we’ve been trying to get wins all season and that’s huge for us,” Permian head coach Macee Lane said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better week before moving into district play.”

Daysia Christian had 13 points to lead the Lady Panthers while Karen Guzman had 10.

Nevaeh Sarabia led the Lady Mustangs (2-19) with seven points, while Jazzy Villa had six.

“The biggest takeaway is that we played to other people’s levels,” Sweetwater head coach Kasey Teich said. “Our potential is through the roof and our girls realize that the sky is the limit.”

The Lady Panthers got off to a tough start, trailing 5-2 with five minutes left in the first quarter. But Permian had a strong response. The Lady Panthers used a 12-0 run that went into the second quarter, building a 14-5 lead with 6:33 left in the half.

“The first two minutes of the game, we were down,” Lane said. “We called a timeout just to remind them of our expectations and then we turned it around. We found a way to make it work and then we took off.”

Guzman scored from 3-point land with 2:03 in the second quarter to give Permian a 22-8 lead and the Lady Mustangs called a timeout. Sweetwater came out of the timeout with a promising 5-0 run. But the Lady Panthers continued to remain in control and took a 24-13 halftime lead.

The teams traded baskets to begin the second half and Permian built a 28-15 lead. Natalie Baeza scored on a layup to make it 30-17 shortly after.

Sarabia scored on a transition layup to bring the Lady Mustangs to a 30-19 deficit with 4:54 left in the third. Guzman hit an open inside jump on a transition basket for the Lady Panthers and Baeza scored a basket to make it a 4-0 run for Permian and Sweetwater called another timeout.

Permian went into the fourth quarter carrying a 15-point lead.

Baeza’s 3-pointer from the left side of the floor gave the Lady Panthers a 40-22 lead early in the fourth quarter. Her basket triggered a 7-0 run by the Lady Panthers.

The run ended when Sweetwater’s Kyla Daniel scored two free throws, but Permian still had a 20-point advantage with 4:16 remaining in the game.

A layup by Nodia Cooper made it 46-24 soon after for the Lady Panthers.

Sarabia’s inside shot was blocked and Permian took the ball up court where Leal was fouled and hit two free throws with 1:34 left in the game.

The Lady Panthers will begin district play on Jan. 10 at Wolfforth Frenship.

“I think our district is wide open and our girls are hungry,” Lane said. “They’ve been putting in all the work and it’ll be interesting to see what happens.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Friday, January 3, 2020 9:03 pm.

