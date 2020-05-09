FOOTBALL: UTPB offering class examining impact of American football

The start of football season may be months away, but Derek Catsam is getting his game face on early.

Catsam, a professor of history and the Kathlyn Cosper Dunagan Professor in the Humanities at UTPB as well as the color commentator on Falcons football radio broadcasts, is offering a football-oriented class for UTPB’s first summer session, which starts Tuesday.

History 4305, Topics in Sports History: Football, will counts as a world history course and also counts as an upper-level elective for UTPB’s sports studies minor.

Catsam said the course, which consists of 14 sessions over seven weeks, will examine the cultural and societal impact of American football compared to that of other codes of the sport around the world.

“It’s not about memorizing who won Super Bowls,” Catsam said. “It’s not about bar arguments about who was better than who. There will be moments where that happens, inevitably, but it’s about understanding football’s role in culture and society.

“It’s sort of global football because there are classes that look at soccer and rugby and specific origins of those and how they fit into what the rest of the world calls American football. A good chunk of the class, about half the class, will be the American version of football — the NFL, NCAA, etc.”

Catsam said football’s growth over the past century has left an indelible mark on American culture.

“People call baseball America’s pastime, but it’s been a long time since baseball was the most popular sport across the country,” Catsam said. “The NFL controls a day of the week. We’re going to explore what that means. There’s so many ways to look at the impact on society of football — economics, a whole range of politics, race, popular culture. In any given year, the Super Bowl is going to be the most-watched program in America.

“It’s just a huge presence in the United States and, obviously, in places like Texas and, more obviously, in places like West Texas. It’s just so huge and we’re going to kind of explore why. We’re going to explore the impact of the game — positive, negative, neutral.”

Catsam said the course was originally intended to be face-to-face, meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

It will now incorporate the principles of remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The basic structure was going to be Tuesdays we would look at international versions of football — soccer and rugby, Aussie rules and Gaelic, etc. — then Thursdays we would tie those discussions into American football,” he said. “The first week or two, we essentially talk about the shared origins of all of these games.”

Catsam said he envisions offering the class during the regular school year in the future, particularly in the fall semester during the football and college soccer seasons.

“I teach other sports classes — U.S. sports, global sports and then courses like this one,” he said. “I absolutely would offer this during the regular year.”