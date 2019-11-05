TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds unveil 2020 staff

The Oakland Athletics announced that Midland RockHounds manager Scott Steinmann would return for his third season with the team in 2020 Tuesday.

The Athletics made that announcement along other positions in the their farm system.

Steinmann led Midland to a 73-66 overall record last season and a trip to the Texas League playoffs after winning the second half South Division title. The RockHounds fell in five games to eventual league champion Amarillo in the South Division Championship Series.

Pitching coach Steve Connelly and hitting coach Tommy Everidge are returning in those same positions while coach Juan Dilome, athletic trainer Shane Zdebiak and strength and conditioning coach Matt Mosiman will be new additions to the staff.