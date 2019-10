COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College takes second

ALBUQUERQUE The Odessa College golf team finished second place at the RJGA South Central Fall Preview at the UNM Championship Course Tuesday.

The Wranglers shot a final-round 304 (287-287-304—878) and finished 12 shots back of team winner Colorado School of Mines (287-290-289—866).

Freshman Sang Park finished at even par (69-72-75—216) for the three rounds and finished in a tie for eighth. Frederik Topgaard finished tied for 11th (70-73-74—217).

Preston Smith of Colorado School of Mines finished at 5-under-par (70-71-70—211) to win the individual title by two shots.