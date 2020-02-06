  • February 6, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hemmeline helps UTPB past Oklahoma Christian - Odessa American: Sports

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hemmeline helps UTPB past Oklahoma Christian

Posted: Thursday, February 6, 2020 11:14 pm

UTPB’s Holly Hemmeline has the green light whenever she has the basketball.

In Thursday’s game against Oklahoma Christian, her teammates made sure she had it as often as needed.

Hemmeline scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Falcons to an 80-68 victory against the Lady Eagles in Lone Star Conference play at the Falcon Dome.

The freshman from Denver City was 10-of-19 from the field, including 6-of-10 on 3-pointers, and had six rebounds and three assists.

Kayla Galindo finished with 17 points for UTPB (9-13 overall, 6-10 in conference), with Alexus Quaadman added 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds to the victory.

“Holly is so versatile in scoring, but a lot of people just know her as a shooter,” UTPB women’s coach Rae Booth said. “She’s so smart; she just makes really good decisions and never really gets rattled.

“She’s a complete player.”

Katie Mayo led the Lady Eagles (6-13, 6-9) with 23 points and eight rebounds. Maddison Collyer added 11 points and Kendra Levings chipped in 10 in the loss.

The teams traded field goals and 3-pointers to open the game before the Falcons began to put some distance between themselves and Oklahoma Christian.

Jordan Rogers connected on a 3-pointer from the top of the key and then, after a Rory Carter steal, Hemmeline hit from the right wing for a quick six-point run.

Kendall Blackburn converted a layup for the Lady Eagles to stop the run, but Galindo upped the ante with a 3-pointer of her own on the Falcons’ next possession for 14-7 lead and UTPB maintained that margin the rest of the first quarter, leading 21-14 after 10 minutes.

Then, after a slow start to the second quarter, UTPB broke the game open with a 13-0 run over the final six minutes to take a 37-18 lead into halftime.

The moments after halftime, however, were the ones that Booth was concerned about as the Falcons have struggled out of the break in recent games.

The Lady Eagles tried to make a game of it with an 8-2 run, but UTPB was able to relax and begin matching Oklahoma Christian basket for basket the rest of the quarter and led, 59-45, heading to the fourth quarter.

“I don’t think we did a good job with our defensive intensity,” Booth said. “Offensive, we countered them, but we didn’t get any stops.

“So that’s the challenge I just gave us going forward. We have to find what the mental barrier is.”

