  • April 11, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 12 Memories

LOOKING BACK: April 12 Memories

Posted: Saturday, April 11, 2020 4:08 pm

Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1957: On this date, area track and field teams were getting ready to compete at the regional meet in Lubbock. … The Odessa High baseball team was getting ready to face Midland High in a District 2-4A game. The Bulldogs were coming off a 5-0 loss to Abilene High, while the Bronchos were looking to recover from a 1-0 loss to Snyder. … The Alpine baseball team was delivered an 8-2 loss to McCamey in a nondistrict road game.

 

>> 1965: Andrews golfer David Porter defeated Lubbock High’s Melvin Best on an extra hole of a sudden death playoff Sunday to win the 10th annual Tri-Service Lion’s Club golf tournament at Sunset Country Club. … The Permian baseball team was getting ready to face Midland High in a District 2-4A contest at home. The Panthers entered the game in a six-way tie for second place in the district standings along with Midland High, Odessa High, Midland Lee, Big Spring and Abilene Cooper.

 

>> 1981: Three Permian Basin basketball players were named to the All-State team. Those including Ector High’s Kevin Butler, Midland High’s Herb Johnson and Andrews’ Jerry Alaniz. … The Odessa high baseball team ended up losing to Big Spring 9-5 in a District 5-5A baseball game at Fly Field. … The Permian baseball team lost to San Angelo 2-1 in a pitchers’ duel in a road game. … Four Fort Stockton football players signed letters-of-intent with Todd Witt, Brad Jackson, Orry Bustos and LeeRoy Jefferson all signing to the collegiate level.

 

>> 2005: The Permian boys golf team finished up the final round of the District 3-5A tournament by taking third with a score of 1,246. Midland Lee won the title with 1,227, while San Angelo Central was second at 1,231. … The Odessa College golf team was getting ready for its third round in the Texas Junior College State Championships at Midland Country club.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Saturday, April 11, 2020 4:08 pm.

