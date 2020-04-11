LOOKING BACK: April 12 Memories

>> 1957: On this date, area track and field teams were getting ready to compete at the regional meet in Lubbock. … The Odessa High baseball team was getting ready to face Midland High in a District 2-4A game. The Bulldogs were coming off a 5-0 loss to Abilene High, while the Bronchos were looking to recover from a 1-0 loss to Snyder. … The Alpine baseball team was delivered an 8-2 loss to McCamey in a nondistrict road game.

>> 1965: Andrews golfer David Porter defeated Lubbock High’s Melvin Best on an extra hole of a sudden death playoff Sunday to win the 10th annual Tri-Service Lion’s Club golf tournament at Sunset Country Club. … The Permian baseball team was getting ready to face Midland High in a District 2-4A contest at home. The Panthers entered the game in a six-way tie for second place in the district standings along with Midland High, Odessa High, Midland Lee, Big Spring and Abilene Cooper.

>> 1981: Three Permian Basin basketball players were named to the All-State team. Those including Ector High’s Kevin Butler, Midland High’s Herb Johnson and Andrews’ Jerry Alaniz. … The Odessa high baseball team ended up losing to Big Spring 9-5 in a District 5-5A baseball game at Fly Field. … The Permian baseball team lost to San Angelo 2-1 in a pitchers’ duel in a road game. … Four Fort Stockton football players signed letters-of-intent with Todd Witt, Brad Jackson, Orry Bustos and LeeRoy Jefferson all signing to the collegiate level.

>> 2005: The Permian boys golf team finished up the final round of the District 3-5A tournament by taking third with a score of 1,246. Midland Lee won the title with 1,227, while San Angelo Central was second at 1,231. … The Odessa College golf team was getting ready for its third round in the Texas Junior College State Championships at Midland Country club.