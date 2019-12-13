HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian cruises past El Paso Eastlake in Tall City Oilman's semifinals

MIDLAND The Permian boys basketball team punched its ticket to the Tall City Oilman’s Invitational title game thanks to an emphatic 68-24 victory over El Paso Eastlake in the semifinals Friday at Midland Lee’s Rebel Gymnasium.

The Panthers (10-2) will face Coppell in the final at 3 p.m. today at the Chaparral Center. Coppell defeated El Paso Chapin 65-45 Friday to advance to the title game.

“We’ve been working hard on trying to improve our game and that’s what you want as a coach,” Permian head coach Tim Thomas said. “You want guys to improve every day, every week and every month. We have a lot of things that we need to work on but I think collectively as a team, we want to get better as a team and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Permian, which began the tournament with a 53-30 victory over El Paso Americas on Thursday, wasted little time getting going against Eastlake (10-5), building a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter and a 32-15 advantage at the half.

The Panthers were led by Nakavieon White, who finished with 16 points. Shy Stephens-Deary finished with 14. J.J. Vizcaino added eight.

Josh Vasquez finished with six points to lead the Falcons.

“Permian has a lot of athleticism and we were struggling to get used to it,” Eastlake head coach Johnny Crawford said. “We had a tough time shooting over their defenders. They affected a lot of our shots that we did get but we had a tough time getting shots off. They were just very athletic.”

Permian began the game on a strong note, going on a 12-5 run before Eastlake called a timeout late in the first quarter.

Stephens-Deary scored on an easy transition layup to extend the Panthers’ lead right before the Falcons responded with a basket by Romero and Permian then called a timeout with 1:46 left in the first quarter. The Panthers ended the first quarter carrying a 19-10 lead.

Permian continued its fast start with an 8-0 run to open the second quarter, capped off with a Cedric Baty 3-pointer from the left side and the Panthers remained in control at 27-10 with 5:07 left in the second quarter.

Eastlake slowly crawled back using a 5-2 run halfway through the second quarter, but Permian ended that surge with a 3-pointer by Dominick Johnson and the Panthers ended the first half with a 17-point advantage.

Permian continued its momentum well into the second half, outscoring the Falcons 18-3 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

An inside basket by White started the second half on a quick start for the Panthers. Stephens-Deary rebounded a missed shot by Eastlake and drove down the court for a transition basket soon after.

After Stephens-Deary hit an open 3-pointer, the Panthers had a 41-17 advantage with 4:15 left in the third quarter. White then scored on an inside shot and the Falcons called a timeout with 4:02 remaining in the third.

A field goal by Derek Rojas and a free throw by Rodriguez were the only baskets that Eastlake could muster in the third quarter.