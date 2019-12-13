  • December 13, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian cruises past El Paso Eastlake in Tall City Oilman's semifinals

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian cruises past El Paso Eastlake in Tall City Oilman's semifinals

Basketball Box

Tall City Oilman’s Invitational

At Midland Lee H.S.

Permian 68, EP Eastlake 24

EP EASTLAKE (10-5)

Adam Herrera 1 0-0 2, Orion Olivas 2 0-0 4, Julian Romero 2 0-0 5, Josh Vasquez 2 0-0 6, Nathan Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Ralph Ortega 0 0-0 0, Derek Rojas 1 0-0 2, Ethan Marquez 1 0-0 2, Jaden Ramos 0 0-0 0, Matthew Jones 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 1-2 24.

PERMIAN (10-2)

Cedric Baty 2 0-0 5, Shy Stephens-Deary 6 0-0 14, Nakavieon White 7 0-0 16, J.J. Vizcaino 2 2-2 8, Jase Taylor 1 0-0 2, Tremayne Baty 0 1-2 1, Keyonta Johnson 3 0-0 6, Zay Price 2 2-2 6, Dreyce Locke 1 0-0 3, Sammy Garcia 1 0-0 2, D.J. Johnson 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 5-6 68.

Eastlake 10 5 3 6 — 24

Permian 19 13 18 18 — 68

3-Point goals — Eastlake 3 (Romero 1, Vasquez 2), Permian 9 (Baty 1, Stephens-Deary 2, White 2, Vizcaino 2, Locke 1, D.Johnson 1). Total fouls — Eastlake 7, Permian 10. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.

Posted: Friday, December 13, 2019 7:33 pm

Posted: Friday, December 13, 2019 7:33 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian cruises past El Paso Eastlake in Tall City Oilman's semifinals By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Permian boys basketball team punched its ticket to the Tall City Oilman’s Invitational title game thanks to an emphatic 68-24 victory over El Paso Eastlake in the semifinals Friday at Midland Lee’s Rebel Gymnasium.

The Panthers (10-2) will face Coppell in the final at 3 p.m. today at the Chaparral Center. Coppell defeated El Paso Chapin 65-45 Friday to advance to the title game.

“We’ve been working hard on trying to improve our game and that’s what you want as a coach,” Permian head coach Tim Thomas said. “You want guys to improve every day, every week and every month. We have a lot of things that we need to work on but I think collectively as a team, we want to get better as a team and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Permian, which began the tournament with a 53-30 victory over El Paso Americas on Thursday, wasted little time getting going against Eastlake (10-5), building a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter and a 32-15 advantage at the half.

The Panthers were led by Nakavieon White, who finished with 16 points. Shy Stephens-Deary finished with 14. J.J. Vizcaino added eight.

Josh Vasquez finished with six points to lead the Falcons.

“Permian has a lot of athleticism and we were struggling to get used to it,” Eastlake head coach Johnny Crawford said. “We had a tough time shooting over their defenders. They affected a lot of our shots that we did get but we had a tough time getting shots off. They were just very athletic.”

Permian began the game on a strong note, going on a 12-5 run before Eastlake called a timeout late in the first quarter.

Stephens-Deary scored on an easy transition layup to extend the Panthers’ lead right before the Falcons responded with a basket by Romero and Permian then called a timeout with 1:46 left in the first quarter. The Panthers ended the first quarter carrying a 19-10 lead.

Permian continued its fast start with an 8-0 run to open the second quarter, capped off with a Cedric Baty 3-pointer from the left side and the Panthers remained in control at 27-10 with 5:07 left in the second quarter.

Eastlake slowly crawled back using a 5-2 run halfway through the second quarter, but Permian ended that surge with a 3-pointer by Dominick Johnson and the Panthers ended the first half with a 17-point advantage.

Permian continued its momentum well into the second half, outscoring the Falcons 18-3 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

An inside basket by White started the second half on a quick start for the Panthers. Stephens-Deary rebounded a missed shot by Eastlake and drove down the court for a transition basket soon after.

After Stephens-Deary hit an open 3-pointer, the Panthers had a 41-17 advantage with 4:15 left in the third quarter. White then scored on an inside shot and the Falcons called a timeout with 4:02 remaining in the third.

A field goal by Derek Rojas and a free throw by Rodriguez were the only baskets that Eastlake could muster in the third quarter.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , on Friday, December 13, 2019 7:33 pm.

