HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian falls to Midland High in three sets

It was a tough night for the Permian volleyball team as it was swept by Midland High, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17, in a District 2-6A matchup Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

“I thought we came in mentally strong which was one of our main goals of the night,” Midland High head coach Amanda Lopez said. “We executed very well. That was one of the biggest things that we wanted focus on. I thought we did a good job of that. I felt like we did that throughout the night. I was proud of the girls and their mental toughness throughout the night.”

Aniya Clinton and Maddy Kennedy both led the Lady Dawgs in kills with 12 each while Olivia Hale and Emma Grimes each had four.

Demmi Anders had 12 digs for Midland High (17-16, 3-2 in District 2-6A) while Clinton had 11 and Grimes had 10. Sarah Mata had 24 assists while Olivia Harper had 11.

Lauren Lucas had nine kills to lead the Lady Panthers (15-18, 1-4) while Noemi Marquez had five and Nyxalee Munoz and Bethanie Fierro each had three.

Lucas also had 14 digs while Natalia Abila had 14.

“I didn’t like the way we played,” Permian head coach Gillian Herrera said. “I didn’t think we played to our full potential tonight and I’m pretty disappointed.”

An out of bounds play tied the first set up at 9-9 before an error on the Lady Panthers on the following play gave Midland High the lead. Another error by Permian soon after gave the Lady Dawgs a 13-10 lead that eventually grew to a 17-12 lead before the Lady Panthers called a timeout.

The Lady Panthers came out of the timeout with two quick points and a kill from Munoz brought Permian back to 22-17. It wasn’t enough, however, as Midland High finished off the first set on a strong 3-2 run to take a 1-0 advantage.

The Lady Dawgs began the second set right where they left off, staring with three straight points and jumping out to an 11-4 lead.

Another kill from Munoz narrowed the deficit back to 17-12 but a pair of kills from Kennedy combined with a couple of late service errors from Permian was the difference as the Lady Dawgs took the second set.

Midland High began the third set on a strong note again, taking an early 5-1 lead before Permian responded with three straight points. The Lady Dawgs, however, got back on track with a 3-0 run of their own.

The lead eventually grew to 13-8 but Midland High seized control with a 6-1 run to take a 19-9 advantage. Permian tried to stay alive with runs of 4-1 and 3-0 late in the set but was unable to come all the way back as the Lady Dawgs clinched the sweep.

“Execute was our word of the day so that was crucial,” Lopez said. “We had to finish our jobs and do as good of a job as we could. We had to execute and do it well. I thought we did a good job of that.”