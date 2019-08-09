  • August 9, 2019

GOLF: Local trio in the mix after opening round of North Amateur

GOLF: Local trio in the mix after opening round of North Amateur

Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 7:05 pm

GOLF: Local trio in the mix after opening round of North Amateur

PLANO Three Odessa golfers placed themselves in early contention after the opening round of the North Amateur at the Traditions Course Friday at Watters Creek.

Former Permian golfer Will Adams is tied for second place with Brandon Lawson of Carrollton after both players shot an opening-round 69. UTPB senior Austin Anderson is in fourth place after opening with a 2-under-par 70 and Casey Fowler is tied with five others at 1-under-par 71.

All three are chasing leader Dawson Ovard of Frisco, who shot 68.

The tournament continues Saturday starting at 12:30 p.m.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, August 9, 2019 7:05 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

