GOLF: Local trio in the mix after opening round of North Amateur

Three Odessa golfers placed themselves in early contention after the opening round of the North Amateur at the Traditions Course Friday at Watters Creek.

Former Permian golfer Will Adams is tied for second place with Brandon Lawson of Carrollton after both players shot an opening-round 69. UTPB senior Austin Anderson is in fourth place after opening with a 2-under-par 70 and Casey Fowler is tied with five others at 1-under-par 71.