Tony Venegas|Odessa American
072119 West Texas Amateur 22
Will Adams of Odessa watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the West Texas Amateur Sunday July, 21 at Midland Country Club.
Tony Venegas|Odessa American
072819 City Champ 11
Austin Anderson hits a pitch shot on to the sixth green during the final round of the Men’s City Championship Sunday July, 28 at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.
Tony Venegas|Odessa American
072119 West Texas Amateur 20
Casey Fowler of Andrews hits a chip shot towards the 14th green during the final round of the West Texas Amateur Sunday, July 21 at Midland Country Club.
Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 7:05 pm
GOLF: Local trio in the mix after opening round of North Amateur
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
PLANO Three Odessa golfers placed themselves in early contention after the opening round of the North Amateur at the Traditions Course Friday at Watters Creek.
Former Permian golfer Will Adams is tied for second place with Brandon Lawson of Carrollton after both players shot an opening-round 69. UTPB senior Austin Anderson is in fourth place after opening with a 2-under-par 70 and Casey Fowler is tied with five others at 1-under-par 71.
All three are chasing leader Dawson Ovard of Frisco, who shot 68.
The tournament continues Saturday starting at 12:30 p.m.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Golf,
Local,
Recreational
on
Friday, August 9, 2019 7:05 pm.
| Tags:
Golf,
Texas Golf Association,
North Amateur,
Will Adams,
Austin Anderson,
Casey Fowler,
Andrews