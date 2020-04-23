  • April 23, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 24 Memories

Posted: Thursday, April 23, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1966: On this date, the Monahans boys track and field team qualified five individuals for the state meet by winning the Region I 3A meet at W.T. Barrett Stadium. The Loboes piled up 94 points to win while Snyder was second with 67 and Andrews finished third with 64. … The Abilene Cooper boys track and field team took first at the Region 1-4A meet. Cooper finished with 64 points while Permian took second with 50 points and El Paso Austin was third with 44. … Both Permian and Odessa High baseball teams had to reschedule games due to inclement weather.

>> 1986: The Odessa College tennis teams were preparing to host the Region V men’s and women’s tournament, one of 24 qualifying tournaments for the national championships. Of the seven men’s and women’s teams entered, five of the women’s squads were ranked in the top 12 in the country while four of the men’s teams were ranked in the top 16. … The Midland Angels recorded their fifth straight win with a 6-5 victory against Beaumont in Texas League action. … The Midland High baseball team defeated Abilene Cooper 14-10 to move into a tie for the District 4-5A lead.

>> 1996: The Andrews girls golf team triumphed at the Region 1-4A golf tournament, winning by one stroke against Snyder at Riverside Golf Club. Andrews’ senior Misti Cathey made her par putt on No. 18 to help the Lady Mustangs to victory. … The Permian baseball team cruised to a 10-1 win over San Angelo Central at McCanlies Field where a local radio station was in attendance, blasting rock music throughout the game until the umpires pulled the plug in the sixth inning.

>> 2006: The RockHounds used a late home run by Jason Perry in a 2-1 win over San Antonio at home. … Area golf teams began the regional tournament.

