HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Traffic pattern released for Odessa High-Permian game

The Odessa Police Department has released its traffic pattern for tonight’s Odessa High-Permian football game at Ratliff Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Officers will be on site at 5:30 p.m. to begin traffic control and at that time, all traffic flow will be into the stadium parking lots only. No one will be allowed to exit.

Odessa High is the home team and will be sitting on the west side of the stadium and its fans should approach the stadium from the west on Yukon Ave or enter through the northwest gate on Charles Walker Rd.

Permian fans should travel north on Grandview or west on Yukon from Loop 338. Traffic from Grandview will turn left and enter the main gate, while traffic from Yukon will go north on Grandview and enter the east gate. Traffic traveling south on Grandview will be directed to the northeast gate on Charles Walker Rd.

There will be no cross-over traffic once inside the parking lot.

Once the game concludes, the traffic flow will be out of the stadium only until the majority of fans have exited the parking lot. Parents dropping off and picking up children should expect delays.