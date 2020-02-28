COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB comes up big against Lubbock Christian University

In the penultimate game of the regular season, one that the UPTB men’s basketball team had to win, the Falcons came to play.

Now, Saturday means everything for this year’s team.

Pat Dembley scored 25 points to lead six UTPB players in double figures as they defeated Lubbock Christian, 106-95, in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Falcon Dome.

Mile Washington and Elvin Rodriguez each finished with 19 points, Adam Rivera had 17, Malik Anderson added 12 and Isaac Hernandez chipped in 10 to the victory.

The victory avenged a five-point loss to the Chaparrals earlier in the season in Lubbock.

“Going into the game, we knew we had to win this to get into the conference tournament,” Washington said. “So everybody came with the right approach to get us there.

“When we were there (Lubbock) we made a few minor errors to let them win it. (Tonight) we just locked back it, played defense and scored.”

UTPB improved to 16-14 overall, 9-12 in conference and remains in the hunt for a berth in the conference tournament that begins Tuesday. The Falcons host Angelo State at 4 p.m. Saturday to close out the regular season and a victory would guarantee a postseason spot.

Dembley, a senior transfer from Boise State, cemented his place in the top five of several single-season categories on the night:

>> Points (658, second)

>> Assists (151, tied for first)

>> Field Goals Made (197, third)

>> 3-pointers (88, fourth)

>> Steals (67, first)

“I thought our kids really executed the game plan, honestly,” UTPB coach Josh Newman said. “I thought they understood what we wanted to do and the shots that we thought we could get and to their credit, they went out and did it.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Parker Hicks led Lubbock Christian (17-9, 14-7) with a game-high 27 points, including 22 in the first half. Cameron Copley added 25, Lloyd Daniels 13 and Rashaan Procter 11 in the loss.

Hicks, averaging 12.6 points per game entering the contest, had surpassed his average before the game was eight minutes old, scoring 16 points in the first 7:37.

Fortunately for UTPB, Dembley and Rodriguez were matching the effort as the teams went back and forth with the lead, with Copley connecting on a 3-pointer to tie the game, 29-29, with less than 10 minutes to play.

That’s when the Falcons put their foot on the gas, hitting four consecutive 3-pointers to fuel a 12-2 run that ended with a 13-point lead at halftime, 56-43.

“Pat got those shots really early in the first half and I thought that really helped our team,” Newman said of Dembley’s three consecutive long-distance jumpers. “And he was sharing the ball, too, finishing with eight assists.”

