HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 All-Permian Basin Defense

MARTIN KLASSEN, DL

SEMINOLE, 6-5, 235, SR.

>> Key Stats: Klassen finished with 87 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, one force fumble, three fumble recoveries, six hurries.

>> Seminole coach Ty Palmer says: “We are very fortunate Martin decided to come out and give football a shot. This is his first year to play and he really did an outstanding job. He is one of the hardest-working kids I know; he was named Lineman of the Year in our district, which is a huge testament to the work ethic. He is fun to coach and comes ready to work every day. He has a bright future in anything he decides to do. Hopefully that includes four more years of football for him somewhere.”

JAKE PARCHMAN, DL

PERMIAN, 6-3, 220, SR.

>> Key Stats: Finished with 43 tackles, seven sacks, one fumble recovery, one tackle for loss.

>> Permian coach Jeff Ellison says: “He’s done a great job his entire career, from being on the offensive line as a sophomore and moving to the defensive line as a junior. He improved again in his senior year and was disruptive on the line.”

KAMERON CURRY, DL

MIDLAND LEE, 6-2, 295, SOPH.

>> Key Stats: Curry made his presence felt in his first season on varsity with 54 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, six quarterback hurries and one interception. He was named the District 2-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

>> Midland Lee coach Clint Hartman says: “He’s special, that cat right there. He’s a big human being that can run. He’s special and going to be hard to handle when he matures. He played running back until his freshman year. He’s very strong, very agile and didn’t miss day in working out. He’s 6-2, 295 and a 4.9 (40-yard dash) guy.”

CHARLIE GONZALES, LB

MIDLAND LEE, 6-2, 223, SR.

>> Key Stats: Gonzales was the leader for the Rebels on the defensive side of the football, finishing with 92 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 10 hurries, two sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, two caused fumbles and one fumble recovery. Named the District 2-6A Defensive Player of the Year.

>> Midland Lee coach Clint Hartman says: “He can run, he’s physical and it’s amazing how explosive he is. He’s a greta athlete, with great ball skills and he was out second punt returner behind Karl (Taylor) and I wouldn’t have hesitated to put him back there. He’s a Division I player that no one has grasped yet, but they will.”

ESAU FLORES, LB

ANDREWS, 5-8, 190, SR.

>> Key Stats: Finished with 74 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries; Rushed 88 tims for 440 yards and seven touchdowns; Caught 13 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

>> Andrews coach Ralph Mason says: Esau is the type of athlete that every coach wants in the program. One of the hardest workers on the team, Esau was a great leader and outstanding role model for every athlete. Esau’s leadership was instrumental in the Mustangs’ outstanding 2019 season.”

MICHAEL GUTIERREZ, LB

GREENWOOD, 6-0, 205, JR.

>> Key Stats: Gutierrez was the leader of the Rangers’ defense, recording 109 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries during an undefeated run to the District 1-4A Division II crown.

>> Greenwood coach Rusty Purser says: “Michael was the spark plug for the defense. He would come out of every game with double-digit tackles and it was amazing because you just don’t see that all the time. He finished every tackle going the other direction and sending people backwards. He definitely had that fire that our defense needed.”

DYLAN STOKES, LB

SEMINOLE, 5-10, 180, SR.

>> Key Stats: Stokes put himself around the ball on nearly every play, finishing with 121 tackles, two sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries, two caused fumbles and one pass breakup.

>> Seminole coach Ty Palmer says: “I cannot say enough about what Dylan has meant to our program, and our defense, the past two years. He suffered a pretty serious injury last year and we weren’t sure if he would even get to play this year. He stayed the course and did everything he had to do in his recovery. He eventually got back to playing full-time and made a huge impact. He is a blue-collar played who led the team in tackles the past two years; when you think of a linebacker, he is what you think about. He is a program guy who makes others better as well.”

KARL TAYLOR, DB

MIDLAND LEE, 6-2, 180, SR.

>> Key Stats: 50 tackles, two tackles for loss, one hurry, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, 11 punt returns, six kickoff returns, four blocked kicks.

>> Midland Lee coach Clint Hartman says: “He’s done everything right. He’s going to graduate in December, his high school is done, and is going to enroll in SMU for the spring semester. He’s been a safety for us, but I think he can play all four positions in the secondary and outside linebacker. He has maybe the best ball skills in a defensive back that I’ve coached and I think he’s blocked more than 20 kicks during his time at Lee.”

CHASE STELL, DB

PERMIAN, 5-10, 185, SR.

>> Key Stats: Had 58 tackles, one interception, two sacks, five fumbles caused, four tackles for loss, two pass breakups. Returned seven punts and 13 kickoffs.

>> Permian coach Jeff Ellison says: “A three-year starter for us, he did a great job in the back end getting everyone in the right spot. He had a breakout year as a junior with seven interceptions and just continued that into this season.”

DEREK HERNANDEZ, DB

FORT STOCKTON, 5-10, 145, SR.

>> Key Stats: Finished with 25 tackles, five interceptions, seven pass breakups and one fumble recovery while playing both sides of the line of scrimmage. Was the team’s leading receiver with 32 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns, rushed twice for 32 yards and was 2-of-2 passing for 19 yards and one touchdown.

>> Fort Stockton coach Mike Peters says: “Derek is a heck of an all-around athlete. He also is extremely intelligent. He has tremendous ball skills and athleticism to make things happen at any point in a game. He is dangerous in all three phases of the game. He has been a three-year starter for the Panthers and his work ethic, enthusiasm and leadership have helped Fort Stockton get things going.”

DA’SHON GOODLEY, DB

RANKIN, 6-1, 180, JR.

>> Key Stats: Made 90 tackles, eight tackles for loss, had five interceptions, recovered three fumbles and scored two defensive touchdowns. Offensively, was 36-of-58 passing for 712 yards and eight touchdowns, carried the ball 109 times for 1,474 yards and 28 touchdowns and caught six passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

>> Rankin coach Garret Avalos says: “De'shon is electrifying to watch. He is an instinctive player that has the ability to make big plays at anytime. De'shon shows great work ethic and is a tremendous teammate. He is a fierce competitor and has shown the ability to play at a high level in big games. He has been with us for two years now and has developed into a great student-athlete that Rankin is proud of. We are excited to watch him continue to develop as an athlete and see where his abilities take him.”

CARSON ROBERTS, P

PERMIAN, 6-0, 160, SR.

>> Key Stats: Finished with 27 punts for 1,022 yards, an average of 37.9 yards per punt. Also made 44 extra points and six field goals.

>> Permian coach Jeff Ellison says: “Has done an outstanding job and will be greatly missed. He is looking to play football at the next level and excited to continue his kicking career.”