WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lubbock Christian University cruises in second half against UTPB

No. 6 Lubbock Christian 75, UTPB 44

LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN (24-3 Overall, 18-3 Lone Star Conference)

Emma Middleton 2-4 0-0 4, Maddi Chitsey 4-6 3-6 11, Ashton Duncan 4-11 0-0 11, Caitlyn Cunyus 1-2 0-0 3, Allie Schulte 4-6 0-0 9, Madelyn Turner 4-7 2-2 11, Juliana Robertson 4-5 0-1 8, Laynee Burr 1-3 4-4 6, Channing Cunyus 1-1 1-2 4, Whitney Cox 1-3 2-2 4, Savannah Sumrall 0-1 2-2 2, Taylor Stevenson 0-0 0-0 0, Brylee Whitney 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 14-19 75.

UTPB (10-17, 7-14)

Jada Berry 1-6 0-0 3, Alexus Quaadman 5-13 0-2 10, Kristian Jemes 2-8 2-2 7, Holly Hemmeline 3-16 2-3 9, Yazmin Batch 3-10 0-0 7, Kayla Galindo 0-1 0-0 0, Rory Carter 3-11 1-1 8, Lauren Stallworth 0-0 0-0 0, Chaunta Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Precious Featherson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-67 5-8 44.

Lubbock Christian... 18.. 21   14   22   —    75

UTPB....................... 10.. 12     2   20   —    44

3-Point goals — Lubbock Christian 7-18 (Duncan 3-10, Schulte 1-3, Ch. Cunyus 1-1, Ca. Cunyus 1-2, Turner 1-3, Winfrey 1-3, Chitsey 0-1, Sumrall 0-1), UTPB 5-21 (James 1-3, Batch 1-3, Berry 1-4, Carter 1-4, Hemmeline 1-5, Galindo 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Total fouls — Lubbock Christian 14, UTPB 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Lubbock Christian 39 (Robertson 6), UTPB 40 (Quaadman 12). Assists — Lubbock Christian 16 (Schulte 6), UTPB 12 (Carter 4).

Posted: Thursday, February 27, 2020 11:54 pm

The start of the second half has been an issue this season for the UTPB women’s basketball team.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, their Achilles’ heel reared its ugly head again against Lubbock Christian University.

The visiting Lady Chaparrals dominated the third quarter and most of the fourth en route to a 75-44 victory in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Falcon Dome.

Lubbock Christian, ranked sixth in the nation, improved to 24-3 overall, 18-3 in conference. The Lady Chaparrals held the Falcons (10-17, 7-14) to two points in the third quarter and UTPB didn’t get on the scoreboard until nearly five minutes had elapsed in the fourth quarter.

Maddi Chitsey, Ashton Duncan and Madelyn Turner each had 11 points to pace Lubbock Christian.

Alexus Quaadman finished with 10 points for UTPB, with Holly Hemmeline adding nine in the loss.

Quaadman and Hemmeline also etched their names in the Falcons’ record book on the night.

With a block in the first quarter, Quaadman, a freshman, broke the school’s career mark for blocks. Tied with Danielle Wilson (44, 2013-15) entering the game, Quaadman finished with three on the night to set the mark.

Hemmeline, also a freshman, was five points shy of matching Tammy Acosta’s single-season scoring mark (347 points) for first-year players and it looked as if Lubbock Christian didn’t want Hemmeline setting the mark on this night.

Hemmeline was held scoreless in the first quarter and finally got on the score sheet with a three-point play with 6:47 remaining in the first half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Hemmeline broke the record with a 3-pointer with 4:35 remaining in the game.

The Falcons will close out the regular season against Angelo State University at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

