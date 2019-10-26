  • October 26, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB bounces back over Eastern New Mexico

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB bounces back over Eastern New Mexico

UTPB def. Eastern New Mexico 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19

Saturday, At Greyhound Arena, Portales, N.M.

Kills — UTPB: Travana Matthews 11, Skyler Friel 11, Analise Lucio 4, Isela Murillo 11, Stephanie Sanchez 5, Aquincia Strambler 2, Netanya Allison 3, Marissa Aguilar 1. Eastern New Mexico: Sarah Tuioti-Mariner 12, Jasmine Gannon 13, Julie Tucker 7, Adriana Puni 5, Gracelyn Stubbs 8.

Blocks — UTPB: Travana Matthews 1.5, Skyler Friel 4, Isela Murillo 0.5, Stephanie Sanchez 2, Aquincia Strambler 0.5, Netanya Allison 0.5. Eastern New Mexico: Julie Tucker 1.5, Adriana Puni 3.5, Gracelyn Stubbs 2.5, Jessica Campbell 1.5

Assists — UTPB: Skyler Friel 1, Megan Ashton 13, Analise Lucio 40, Isela Murillo 1. Eastern New Mexico: Sarah Tuioti-Mariner 1, Rae Sapiga 26, Qitana Sapiga 11, M’Lee Vinson 2.

Digs — UTPB: Travana Matthews 1, Skyler Friel 2, Megan Ashton 18, Analise Lucio 13, Erika Lozano 2, Lanai Hurd 7, Isela Murillo 11, Stephanie Sanchez 2, Netanya Allison 1. Eastern New Mexico: Sarah Tuioti-Mariner 9, Jasmine Gannon 13, Rae Sapiga 10, Adriana Puni 2, Qitana Sapiga 8, Gracelynn Stubbs 3, M’Lee Vinson 14.

Aces — UTPB: Skyler Friel 2, Analise Lucio 1, Erika Lozano 1, Lanai Hurd 1, Isela Murillo 3. Eastern New Mexico: Sarah Tuioti-Mariner 1, Jasmine Gannon 2, Rae Sapiga 1, Qitana Sapiga 1, Gracelyn Stubbs 1.

Records

UTPB 16-5, 8-4 Lone Star Conference; Eastern New Mexico 3-17, 0-11.

Posted: Saturday, October 26, 2019 7:13 pm

PORTALES, N.M.

PORTALES, N.M. The UTPB volleyball team earned a split of its most recent Lone Star Conference road trip by defeating Eastern New Mexico, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, Saturday at Greyhound Arena.

The Falcons 16-5 overall, 8-4 Lone Star Conference) bounced back after being swept by West Texas A&M Friday night.

Travana Matthews, Skyler Friel and Isela Murillo all had 11 kills to lead UTPB. Friel added four total blocks and two aces while Murillo also had three aces. Analise Lucio also added 40 assists to lead the Falcons.

Jasmine Gannon led Eastern New Mexico (3-17, 0-11) with 13 kills and 13 digs and Sarah Tuioti-Mariner added 11 kills for the Greyhounds.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, October 26, 2019 7:13 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

