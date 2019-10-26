COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB bounces back over Eastern New Mexico

The UTPB volleyball team earned a split of its most recent Lone Star Conference road trip by defeating Eastern New Mexico, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, Saturday at Greyhound Arena.

The Falcons 16-5 overall, 8-4 Lone Star Conference) bounced back after being swept by West Texas A&M Friday night.

Travana Matthews, Skyler Friel and Isela Murillo all had 11 kills to lead UTPB. Friel added four total blocks and two aces while Murillo also had three aces. Analise Lucio also added 40 assists to lead the Falcons.

Jasmine Gannon led Eastern New Mexico (3-17, 0-11) with 13 kills and 13 digs and Sarah Tuioti-Mariner added 11 kills for the Greyhounds.