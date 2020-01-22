GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High earns road victory over Abilene High

ABILENE The Odessa High girls soccer team got off to a strong start and didn’t look back as the Lady Bronchos defeated Abilene High 4-2 Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium.

Odessa High led 3-1 at halftime with goals from Cassandra Ramirez, Veronica Lopez and Summer Ray in the first 40 minutes. Ramirez added another goal in the second half to cap off the scoring for the Lady Bronchos.