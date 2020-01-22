  • January 22, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High earns road victory over Abilene High - Odessa American: Sports

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High earns road victory over Abilene High

Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 8:15 pm

ABILENE The Odessa High girls soccer team got off to a strong start and didn’t look back as the Lady Bronchos defeated Abilene High 4-2 Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium.

Odessa High led 3-1 at halftime with goals from Cassandra Ramirez, Veronica Lopez and Summer Ray in the first 40 minutes. Ramirez added another goal in the second half to cap off the scoring for the Lady Bronchos.

The team returns home for its next match, against Abilene Wylie, at 5 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

