  • November 9, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian clinches share of District 2-6A - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian clinches share of District 2-6A

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Football Box

PERMIAN 42, MIDLAND LEE 39

Midland Lee 6 12 7 14 — 39

Permian 7 14 14 7 — 42

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Midland Lee: Mikey Serrano 7 pass to Christian Romero, (kick failed), 8:23. 6 plays, 73 yards, 1:32. Key plays: Shamar Davis used a 10 yard run before Mikey Serrano completed a 52-yard pass to Christian Romero to bring the ball down field.

Permian: Alex Rose 18 pass to Easton Hernandez (Carson Roberts kick), 2:41. 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:23. Key plays: Easton Hernandez hooked up with Hunter Tate for a 18-yard pass before Alex Rose ran for eight yards and Terran Limuel used a 10-yard pick up for a first down.

Second Quarter

Permian: Terran Limuel 26 pass from Easton Hernandez (Carson Roberts kick), 11:09. 5 plays, 81 yards, 2:43. Key plays: Easton Hernandez had a 45 yard run to put the Panthers in good field.

Midland Lee: Hayden Hall 12 pass from Mikey Serrano. (Kick failed), 9:28. 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:28. Key plays: Serrano hooked up with Ryan Quiroz for a 41 yard pass.

Permian: Malachi Medlock 3 run (Carson Roberts kick), 3:58. 11 plays, 65 yards, 6:11. Key plays: Alex Rose used a nine-yard reception before picking up a first down on an 11 yard run shortly after.

Midland Lee: Karl Taylor 3 run (run failed), 2:09. 6 plays, 80 yards, 1:48. Key plays: Serrano hooked up with Evan McMaryian for a 39 yard pass before completing a 23 yard pass to the same player.

Third Quarter

Midland Lee: Shemar Davis 3 run (Gunner Meade kick), 7:02. 14 plays, 82 yards, 4:58. Key plays: Serrano completed an 18 yard pass to Christian Romero to bring the ball downfield.

Permian: Easton Hernandez 60 run (Carson Roberts kick). 6 plays, 75 yards, 4:03. Key plays: Hernandez had runs of six and three yards while Malachi Medlock added runs of one, two and three-yards.

Permian: Easton Hernandez 1 run (Carson Roberts kick), 0:24. 4 plays, 48 yards, 2:38. Key plays: Hernandez completed a 45-yard pass to Amarion Garrett..

Fourth Quarter

Midland Lee: Karl Taylor 1 run (Gunner Meade kick), 10:08. 10 plays, 94 yards, 2:04. Key plays: Makhilyn Young had a 10-yard run and Serrano completed an 18 yard pass to Shemar Davis. Young also had a 12 yard run..

Permian: Easton Hernandez 27 run (Carson Roberts kick), 2:12. 6 plays, 60 yards, 2:22. Key plays: Terran Limuel had a 17-yard carry before Hernandez ran for six yards to help put the Panthers in good field position.

Midland Lee: Loic Fouonji 16 pass from Mikey Serrano (Gunner Meade kick), 1:29. 3 plays, 33 yards, 1:07. Key plays: Mikey Serrano completed passes of 13 and four yards to Shemar Davis and Evan McMaryion, respectively.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Midland Lee Permian

First Downs 20 17

Total Yards 472 452

Rushes-Yards 35-75 46-292

Passing Yards 397 160

Passing 25-34-0 9-12-0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Punts-Avg 3-47.3 3-49.6

Penalties-Yards 8-70 7-65

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Midland Lee: Mikey Serrano 9-29, Michael Hinojosa 1-10, Shemar Davis 7-12, Makhilyn Young 5-26, Karl Taylor 1-1, Ryan Quiroz 2-1, Trent Law 1-1.

Permian: Terran Limuel 6-55, Easton Hernandez 16-149, Malachi Medlock 19-47, Alex Rose 5-41.

Passing

Midland Lee: Mikey Serrano 25-34-0—397

Permian: Easton Hernandez 8-11-0—142, Alex Rose 1-1-0—18

Receiving

Midland Lee: Christian Romero 4-76, Loic Fouonji 8-117, Shemar Davis 4-46, Ryan Quiroz 2-61, Hayden Hall 1-12, Evan McMaryion 4-72, Makhilyn Young 1-13

Permian: Amarion Garrett 3-66, Alex Rose 1-9, Easton Hernandez 1-18, Terran Limuel 3-44, Brian Mahaffey 1-5, Hunter Tate 1-18

Posted: Saturday, November 9, 2019 1:15 am

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian clinches share of District 2-6A By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

In a rivalry game that lived up to its hype, the Permian football team clinched a share of the District 2-6A title Friday with a 42-39 victory over the Midland Lee Rebels at Ratliff Stadium.

With the win, the Panthers finished the regular season at 6-4 overall, 4-1 in district play while the Rebels were dealt their first loss of the season, falling to 9-1, 4-1.

“It’s amazing,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “It’s crazy. It’s a result of everything that we’ve worked hard for over this year and all season ever since spring ball. We just did our jobs and we continued to get better each week. To beat a good football team like Midland Lee is amazing.”

The result gives Permian the district’s No. 1 seed in the Class 6A Division I bracket and the right to host its bi-district game against an as-yet-to-be-determined opponent.

“The number one thing is that our kids fought their tails off,” Midland Lee head coach Clint Hartman said. “We ran out of time. We made some mistakes.”

The Panthers got off to a rough start as they were forced to punt on their opening drive of the game.

The Rebels didn’t waste any time as they put together a six-play, 73-yard scoring drive that was completed when quarterback Mikey Serrano hooked up with wide receiver Christian Romero for a 7-yard touchdown pass. The extra point attempt by Midland Lee, however, was no good as the Rebels’ early lead was 6-0 with 8:23 left in the first quarter.

Permian’s offense managed to find its footing on the Panthers’ second offensive drive of the night. Permian responded quickly as the Panthers drove 75 yards down the field in 12 plays, capped off with an 18-yard touchdown pass on a double reverse from wide receiver Alex Rose to quarterback Easton Hernandez to put the hosts on the board. Carson Roberts’ extra point gave Permian a 7-6 lead.

“Easton Hernandez had some big plays tonight,” Ellison said. “He scored one as a receiver. All around, it was a great team effort.”

The Panthers’ defense managed to force the Rebels to go three-and-out late in the first quarter and Permian entered the second quarter with a one-point advantage. The Panthers took advantage of the Rebels’ three-and-out as Permian used a five-play, 81-yard scoring drive that was completed when Hernandez connected with the Terran Limuel for a 26-yard touchdown to help give the Panthers a 14-6 lead with 11:09 left in the second quarter.

Lee’s offense had a swift response as Serrano found Hayden Hall on a 12-yard touchdown pass on the Rebels’ next drive. But PAT troubles continued to haunt the visitors as Lee missed the extra point, trailing 14-12 with 9:28 left in the second quarter.

Permian managed to burn some time off the clock and get points out of its next drive. Running back Malachi Medlock scored on a 3-yard run to give the Panthers a 21-12 lead with 3:58 remaining in the first half. The drive melted more than six minutes off the clock as the Panthers drove 65 yards down field in 11 plays.

The Lee offense put together its third scoring drive of the night soon after as Karl Taylor scored on a 1-yard run on a six-play drive covering 80 yards. The Rebels tried to go for two to make it a one-point game, but Serrano’s run came up short, leaving Permian with a 21-18 lead with 1:49 left in the second quarter.

Permian was forced to punt for the second time, but managed to hold off the Rebels offense before the end of the half to take a three-point lead at the break.

Davis got things going in the second half for the Rebels with a 3-yard touchdown run on Lee’s first drive of the third quarter. The extra point gave the Rebels a 25-21 lead.

Permian responded with two consecutive touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 35-25 lead in to the fourth

The Rebels used a 1-yard touchdown run by Taylor with 10:08 left in the game to pull to a 35-32 deficit.

Hernandez scored on a 27-yard run with 2:12 left in the game to put the icing on the cake for the Panthers.

The Rebels answered back with a three play, 33-yard drive in less than a minute with a 16-yard pass to Loic Fouonji with 1:29 left. But Permian recovered the onside kick with 1:25 left and took over at midfield.

The Rebels had one last chance when Permian was forced to punt with 23 seconds remaining, but Lee’s desperation pass with the clock expiring fell incomplete.

“They have an explosive offense,” Ellison said. “They’re a good football team but to hold them off was huge for our defense.”

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , on Saturday, November 9, 2019 1:15 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
39°
Humidity: 96%
Winds: E at 0mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 69°/Low 49°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 79°/Low 49°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 50°/Low 24°
Windy with clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]