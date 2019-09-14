HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 Area Roundup

ANDREWS 44, LEVELLAND 19
ANDREWS Things started quickly for Andrews and the team never looked back as the Mustangs defeated Levelland 44-19 at the Mustang Bowl.
Andrews (2-1) ran off 31 straight points in the first half to open things up and went up 44-0 in the third quarter before the Lobos got on the scoreboard.
Markeese Lawrence had a banner night for Andrews, finishing with 242 yards on 13 catches and five touchdowns coming from quarterback Brett Leach.
Isaiah Salazar ran for two touchdowns for Levelland (1-2).
Levelland.................. 0.... 0 7 12 — 19
Andrews.................... 7.. 24 13 0 — 44
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 12 pass from Brett Leach (Fernando Prendis kick), 2:07.
Second Quarter
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 52 pass from Brett Leach (kick faield), 9:03..
Andrews: Luis Cervantes 3 run (run failed), 3:26.
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 18 pass from Brett Leach (pass failed), 0:15.
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 31 pass from Brett Leach (Fernando Prendis kick), 0:07..
Third Quarter
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 12 pass from Brett Leach (Fernando Prendis kick), 7:18.
Andrews: Rodney Lopez 3 run from Brett Leach (Fernando Prendis kick), 2:50.
Levelland: Isaiah Salazar 7 run (Justus Durham kick), 0:00.
Fourth Quarter
Levelland: Isaiah Salazar 1 run (kick failed), 0:00.
Levelland: Hunter Littlefield 4 pass from Bryant White (kick failed), 1:36.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Levelland Andrews
First Downs........................ 16.................... 29
Total Yards...................... 287.................. 504
Rushes-Yards............ 30-131............. 31-102
Passing Yards.......... 13-35-0........... 38-53-1
Passing........................... 156.................. 402
Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 3-2
Punts-Avg.................... 9-30.1............ 3-49.33
Penalties-Yards........... 10-11............. 11-115
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Levelland: Isaiah Salzar 17-69, Dylan Bordayo 10-55, Bryant White 2-7, Isaac Garza 1-0.
Andrews: Luis Cervantes 7-51, Esau Flores 10-37, Lucas Esparza 2-19, Stephen 4-11, Markeese Lawrence 1-3, Brett Leach 7-(-18).
Passing
Levelland: Bryant White 13-35-0—156.
Andrews: Brett Leach 38-53-1—402.
Receiving
Levelland: Hunter Littlefield 6-91, Jason Ramirez 1-35, Jacob Ramirez 2-29, Isaac Garza 1-2, Isaiah Salazar 1-1, Reigan Vestal 1-(-2).
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 13-242, AJ Britten 7-68, Rodney Lopez 6-42, Jacob Lawson 3-18, Cody Cabrera 2-12, Esau Flores 2-9, Eric Vasquez 1-6, Luke Armendariz 1-(-1), Lucas Esparza 1-(-3).
GREENWOOD 49, SHALLOWATER 14
MIDLAND Trey Cross and Ryan Snodgrass carried the load for Greenwood as the Rangers used a big first half to run past Shallowater 49-14 Friday night at J.M. King Memorial Stadium.
Cross finished with 177 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Snodgrass finished with 120 yards and two scores. Weston Wilber also added two touchdown passes to continue the hot start for the Rangers (3-0).
Shallowater............... 0.... 7 7 0 — 14
Greenwood............. 13.. 29 7 0 — 49
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Greenwood: Brody Ray 16 pass from Weston Wilber (conversion failed).
Greenwood: Ryan Snodgrass 12 run (Derek Rimer kick)
Second Quarter
Greenwood: Trey Cross 64 run (Derek Rimer kick)
Greenwood: Izaiah Ramirez 11 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick)
Shallowater: Major McCully 19 pass from Dylan Kelly (kick)
Greenwood: Trey Cross 9 run (Ryan Snodgrass run)
Greenwood: Trey Cross 39 run (Derek Rimer kick)
Third Quarter
Greenwood: Ryan Snodgrass 25 run (Derek Rimer kick)
Shallowater: Eli Kollman 77 fumble return (kick)
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Shallowater Greenwood
First Downs........................ 14.................... 20
Total Yards...................... 219.................. 443
Rushes-Yards............ 30-112............. 26-307
Passing Yards................. 107.................. 136
Passing.................... 11-26-0............. 8-15-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 1-1
Punts-Avg.................... 4-35.8................. 1-40
Penalties-Yards............. 7-43................. 6-65
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Shallowater: Josh Easley 15-48, Keegan Campbell 4-35, Ti Carreon 6-30, Team 3-1, Breken Ramos 2-(-2).
Greenwood: Trey Cross 13-177, Ryan Snodgrass 9-120, Efrain Franco 3-9, Weston Wilber 2-1.
Passing
Shallowater: Dylan Kelly 8-18-0—99, Breken Ramos 2-7-0—4, Team 1-1-0—4.
Greenwood: Weston Wilber 8-15-0—136.
Receiving
Shallowater: Mason Eaker 2-29, Jacob Phillips 3-28, Major McCully 2-23, Josh Easley 1-16, Guthrie Tongate 1-7, Team 1-4, #16 1-0.
Greenwood: Izaiah Ramirez 3-68, Brody Ray 3-53, Austin Groeschel 2-15.
DENVER CITY 27, ALPINE 12
ALPINE Aaron Fellows had 96 yards receiving and a touchdown and also ran for a score but it wasn’t enough as Alpine fell to Denver City 27-12 Friday night at Buck Stadium.
The Fightin’ Bucks (1-2) had a tough time getting things on the ground but had more success through the air.
Aaron Mendoza had two rushing touchdowns to lead Denver City (3-0).
Denver City............. 14.... 7 6 0 — 27
Alpine........................ 0.... 6 0 6 — 12
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Denver City: Uriel Rodriguez 4 run (J Herrera kick), 3:55.
Denver City: Aaron Mendoza 1 run (J Herrera kick), 0:00.
Second Quarter
Alpine: Aaron Fellows 71 pass from Jayden Canaba (pass failed), 11:45.
Denver City: Mario Sanchez 1 run (J Herrera kick), 8:43.
Third Quarter
Denver City: Aaron Mendoza 35 yard run (kick failed), 4:05.
Fourth Quarter
Alpine: Aaron Fellows 2 run (pass failed), 7:56.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Denver City Alpine
First Downs........................ 15.................... 11
Total Yards...................... 362.................. 279
Rushes-Yards............ 44-291.................... 80
Passing Yards................... 71.................. 199
Passing.................... 10-17-0........... 14-23-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-0................... 4-2
Punts-Avg.................... 6-39.3.............. 7-36.7
Penalties-Yards............. 9-75................. 8-48
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Denver City: None provided.
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 6-33, Aaron Fellows 5-15, Travis Ruckman 6-19, Diego Monclova 3-11, Allen Vargas 1-5, Justin Miller 2-2, J. Haza 1-(-5).
Passing
Denver City: None provided.
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 11-18-0—185, Aaron Fellows 3-5-0—14.
Receiving
Denver City: None provided.
Alpine: Aaron Fellows 6-96, Brady Crump 1-41, Jeremiah Muse 3-23, Aziel Ordonez 1-23, Diego Monclova 1-10, J. Haze 1-3, Isaiah Nunez 1-3
