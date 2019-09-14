HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 Area Roundup

ANDREWS 44, LEVELLAND 19

ANDREWS Things started quickly for Andrews and the team never looked back as the Mustangs defeated Levelland 44-19 at the Mustang Bowl.

Andrews (2-1) ran off 31 straight points in the first half to open things up and went up 44-0 in the third quarter before the Lobos got on the scoreboard.

Markeese Lawrence had a banner night for Andrews, finishing with 242 yards on 13 catches and five touchdowns coming from quarterback Brett Leach.

Isaiah Salazar ran for two touchdowns for Levelland (1-2).

Levelland.................. 0.... 0 7 12 — 19

Andrews.................... 7.. 24 13 0 — 44

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 12 pass from Brett Leach (Fernando Prendis kick), 2:07.

Second Quarter

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 52 pass from Brett Leach (kick faield), 9:03..

Andrews: Luis Cervantes 3 run (run failed), 3:26.

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 18 pass from Brett Leach (pass failed), 0:15.

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 31 pass from Brett Leach (Fernando Prendis kick), 0:07..

Third Quarter

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 12 pass from Brett Leach (Fernando Prendis kick), 7:18.

Andrews: Rodney Lopez 3 run from Brett Leach (Fernando Prendis kick), 2:50.

Levelland: Isaiah Salazar 7 run (Justus Durham kick), 0:00.

Fourth Quarter

Levelland: Isaiah Salazar 1 run (kick failed), 0:00.

Levelland: Hunter Littlefield 4 pass from Bryant White (kick failed), 1:36.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Levelland Andrews

First Downs........................ 16.................... 29

Total Yards...................... 287.................. 504

Rushes-Yards............ 30-131............. 31-102

Passing Yards.......... 13-35-0........... 38-53-1

Passing........................... 156.................. 402

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 3-2

Punts-Avg.................... 9-30.1............ 3-49.33

Penalties-Yards........... 10-11............. 11-115

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Levelland: Isaiah Salzar 17-69, Dylan Bordayo 10-55, Bryant White 2-7, Isaac Garza 1-0.

Andrews: Luis Cervantes 7-51, Esau Flores 10-37, Lucas Esparza 2-19, Stephen 4-11, Markeese Lawrence 1-3, Brett Leach 7-(-18).

Passing

Levelland: Bryant White 13-35-0—156.

Andrews: Brett Leach 38-53-1—402.

Receiving

Levelland: Hunter Littlefield 6-91, Jason Ramirez 1-35, Jacob Ramirez 2-29, Isaac Garza 1-2, Isaiah Salazar 1-1, Reigan Vestal 1-(-2).

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 13-242, AJ Britten 7-68, Rodney Lopez 6-42, Jacob Lawson 3-18, Cody Cabrera 2-12, Esau Flores 2-9, Eric Vasquez 1-6, Luke Armendariz 1-(-1), Lucas Esparza 1-(-3).

GREENWOOD 49, SHALLOWATER 14

MIDLAND Trey Cross and Ryan Snodgrass carried the load for Greenwood as the Rangers used a big first half to run past Shallowater 49-14 Friday night at J.M. King Memorial Stadium.

Cross finished with 177 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Snodgrass finished with 120 yards and two scores. Weston Wilber also added two touchdown passes to continue the hot start for the Rangers (3-0).

Shallowater............... 0.... 7 7 0 — 14

Greenwood............. 13.. 29 7 0 — 49

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Greenwood: Brody Ray 16 pass from Weston Wilber (conversion failed).

Greenwood: Ryan Snodgrass 12 run (Derek Rimer kick)

Second Quarter

Greenwood: Trey Cross 64 run (Derek Rimer kick)

Greenwood: Izaiah Ramirez 11 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick)

Shallowater: Major McCully 19 pass from Dylan Kelly (kick)

Greenwood: Trey Cross 9 run (Ryan Snodgrass run)

Greenwood: Trey Cross 39 run (Derek Rimer kick)

Third Quarter

Greenwood: Ryan Snodgrass 25 run (Derek Rimer kick)

Shallowater: Eli Kollman 77 fumble return (kick)

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Shallowater Greenwood

First Downs........................ 14.................... 20

Total Yards...................... 219.................. 443

Rushes-Yards............ 30-112............. 26-307

Passing Yards................. 107.................. 136

Passing.................... 11-26-0............. 8-15-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 1-1

Punts-Avg.................... 4-35.8................. 1-40

Penalties-Yards............. 7-43................. 6-65

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Shallowater: Josh Easley 15-48, Keegan Campbell 4-35, Ti Carreon 6-30, Team 3-1, Breken Ramos 2-(-2).

Greenwood: Trey Cross 13-177, Ryan Snodgrass 9-120, Efrain Franco 3-9, Weston Wilber 2-1.

Passing

Shallowater: Dylan Kelly 8-18-0—99, Breken Ramos 2-7-0—4, Team 1-1-0—4.

Greenwood: Weston Wilber 8-15-0—136.

Receiving

Shallowater: Mason Eaker 2-29, Jacob Phillips 3-28, Major McCully 2-23, Josh Easley 1-16, Guthrie Tongate 1-7, Team 1-4, #16 1-0.

Greenwood: Izaiah Ramirez 3-68, Brody Ray 3-53, Austin Groeschel 2-15.

DENVER CITY 27, ALPINE 12

ALPINE Aaron Fellows had 96 yards receiving and a touchdown and also ran for a score but it wasn’t enough as Alpine fell to Denver City 27-12 Friday night at Buck Stadium.

The Fightin’ Bucks (1-2) had a tough time getting things on the ground but had more success through the air.

Aaron Mendoza had two rushing touchdowns to lead Denver City (3-0).

Denver City............. 14.... 7 6 0 — 27

Alpine........................ 0.... 6 0 6 — 12

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Denver City: Uriel Rodriguez 4 run (J Herrera kick), 3:55.

Denver City: Aaron Mendoza 1 run (J Herrera kick), 0:00.

Second Quarter

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 71 pass from Jayden Canaba (pass failed), 11:45.

Denver City: Mario Sanchez 1 run (J Herrera kick), 8:43.

Third Quarter

Denver City: Aaron Mendoza 35 yard run (kick failed), 4:05.

Fourth Quarter

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 2 run (pass failed), 7:56.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Denver City Alpine

First Downs........................ 15.................... 11

Total Yards...................... 362.................. 279

Rushes-Yards............ 44-291.................... 80

Passing Yards................... 71.................. 199

Passing.................... 10-17-0........... 14-23-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-0................... 4-2

Punts-Avg.................... 6-39.3.............. 7-36.7

Penalties-Yards............. 9-75................. 8-48

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Denver City: None provided.

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 6-33, Aaron Fellows 5-15, Travis Ruckman 6-19, Diego Monclova 3-11, Allen Vargas 1-5, Justin Miller 2-2, J. Haza 1-(-5).

Passing

Denver City: None provided.

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 11-18-0—185, Aaron Fellows 3-5-0—14.

Receiving

Denver City: None provided.

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 6-96, Brady Crump 1-41, Jeremiah Muse 3-23, Aziel Ordonez 1-23, Diego Monclova 1-10, J. Haze 1-3, Isaiah Nunez 1-3