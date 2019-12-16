COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hoad nominated for Cliff Harris Award

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. UTPB linebacker Chris Hoad was announced as a nominee for the Cliff Harris Award Monday by the Little Rock Touchdown Club. The award is given out to the nation’s top small college defensive player from Division II, Division III and NAIA schools.

The finalists will be announced next week and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 9, 2020.

Hoad was named the Lone Star Conference defensive player of the year in November, finishing the 2019 season with 157 tackles, best among all players at any level, and 526 for his career.