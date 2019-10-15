  • October 15, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Wichita Falls joins Jackalopes' division

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Wichita Falls joins Jackalopes' division

Posted: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 4:56 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Wichita Falls joins Jackalopes' division

The Odessa Jackalopes will soon get a new opponent to face in their division.

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) Board of Governors approved the membership application for a team in Wichita Falls, the league announced on Tuesday.

Owned by Robbie Hockey LLC, the team is yet to be named and will compete in the South Division along with the Jackalopes beginning with the 2020-21 season.

The expansion will bring the total number of teams in the South Division to eight. It will be second time in two years that the South Division has expanded with the New Mexico Ice Wolves making their debut this season.

The team is expected to play out of the Kay Yeager Coliseum which also hosted previous hockey clubs in Wichita Falls with the Rustlers and the Wildcats.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 4:56 pm.

