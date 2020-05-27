SCHOLAR ATHLETE PRESENTED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Lopez's work and patience pay off

A typical day for Permian’s Analise Lopez usually began like this during the fall:

>> Wake up early and get to school by 7 a.m.

>> Begin marching band practice before going to class.

>> Volleyball practice after school until 6 p.m.

>> If it was a Monday, she added after-school band practice that finished around 9 p.m.

When Lopez was asked how she was able to manage a schedule like that, all she could do was laugh.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Lopez said. “But my parents really helped me out.

“It just helped for me to stay positive because eventually, this will all pay off. It looked hard at the moment but I knew that it was all going to pay off.”

Indeed it has as the Lady Panthers’ senior became the top female scholar athlete from Permian, ranked 20th in the 2020 graduating class.

Lopez’s academic bio includes being a member of the National Honor Society for three years, qualifying for state Business Professionals of America, placing fifth in animation, being a two-time state qualifier for Visual Arts Scholastic Event, making the Permian Hall of Fame this year and earning the ECISD Award of Excellence in Animation this year.

As an athlete, Lopez played volleyball all four years, earning Academic All-District and Academic All-State in 2019. She was also in basketball for her freshman and sophomore years.

As a four-year member of the Permian Marching Band, she got to attend the 2016 UIL State Competition her freshman year before competing in the Bands of America competition in 2017 and 2019.

Being in marching band and an athlete at the same time can be very taxing. The early morning band practices are spent in the West Texas heat, doing drills left and right and teaching the freshman band members how to march in formation.

Then there’s volleyball practice and after that, if the day was right, Lopez would have to then return outside for another marching band practice.

“It’s really hard, Lopez said of band practices. “Everything is outside. We’re just outside drilling a lot.

“If you’re not a freshman, then we’re teaching the freshmen the basics so that they can be implemented in our show.”

But when competition season starts, it was all worth the trouble.

“When competition comes up, it’s a great experience,” Lopez said.

Then there was a matter of being patient on the court.

In volleyball, she had to bide her time, waiting until her senior year to get a spot on varsity.

“I just kept going and going to workouts in the summer,” Lopez said. “It was brutal learning how to do weights.

“But the more I did weights, the more I ran and practiced, the more it helped me to get a spot as an outside hitter.”

Permian head volleyball coach Gillian Herrera was also pleased with Lopez’s patience.

“She was the kid that played on the court every year and she was patient and bided her time and put in the work until a position came open her senior year and she was ready for it,” Herrera said.

But there were plenty of times where Lopez’s commitments called for her to make other sacrifices or to leave practice at a certain time so that she could make band practice.

According to Herrera, there were times where she had to be the adult and say “Coach, I have practice today, when can I do this at this time and go to band?”

“I think that goes along with how mature she was to work with,” Herrera said. “I was glad to see her get rewarded with these accomplishments because they are so well deserved.”

Math and art are Lopez’s favorite subjects and she hopes to use those in the future when she attends Texas Tech in the fall and major in architecture.

From there, she hopes to obtain a masters degree in architecture and become CEO of her own firm.

“Originally, I was wanting to do animation for PIXAR,” Lopez said. “But I noticed that I can still implement animation into architecture so I hope to have my own architecture firm so that I can still use the animation and creating the blueprints not only for my clients to see but I can also model what their house will look like since we’re in a technological age.”