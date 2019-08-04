HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High, Permian set to start season

The 2018 season proved to have plenty of challenges for both the Odessa High and Permian volleyball teams.

But as the page turns to 2019, there is optimism that the programs can get things going back in the right direction.

The Lady Bronchos are looking to reset after finishing 11-22 and failing to win a District 2-6A match last season. There will be plenty of new faces for Odessa High as head coach Victoria Smith will have just four returners from last year’s team.

“We have a young program as a whole, not just a young team,” said Smith, who is entering her fifth season as head coach. “I’m really excited about that and I think it’s going to be great because it shows what we’re going to have in the future.”

But even with the fresh faces, there will still be some experience stepping in for the Lady Bronchos.

One of returners is senior outside hitter Cassandra Franco. Franco tore her ACL during the offseason and was cleared at the end of July to return to action.

“It just feels really good to be back,” Franco said. “I’ve been out for a long time and I’ve just worked to get back and I’m looking forward to see what we can do this year.”

Franco added that being around the new players motivates her even more to get back and see what they can do to improve.

“I feel like we connect and work well with each other,” Franco said. “I think everyone has something to offer and I think once we start putting that together, we should be good to go.”

With Franco back in the fold, Smith hopes that she can be one of those leaders to set an example for the rest of the team.

“Cassandra has worked for that release date and to get back to top shape,” Smith said. “I think that’s going to set the example for her and the rest of her teammates to keep pushing and be the best they can be.”

Like its rival across town, Permian is also looking to put last year’s season behind it.

The Lady Panthers did finish with a winning overall record (22-19), but struggled during District 2-A play, finishing2-8 to miss the playoffs.

Head coach Gillian Herrera said the team is using that as a motivational total.

“The motto this year is trust the process and that’s something that the girls chose,” Herrera said. “Part of the process is putting in the work during the summer in the weight room and playing club ball in the offseason.

“That didn’t start two days ago but last year at the end of the season in November.”

For junior defensive specialist Natalia Abila, that process starts with focusing more on everything outside the court.

“We’re working on staying mentally tough through the entire game and not giving up whether we’re playing three sets or five,” Abila said. “We just want to improve on everything and stay consistent.”

Even before the Lady Panthers take the court against Pecos Tuesday in their season opener, Herrera already sees a group that’s determined and ready to get going.

“There’s always a lot of excitement at the start of the new season but the girls have shown great energy, great attitude and work ethic,” Herrera said. “Now, it’s all about coming together as a group of 14 and 15 girls and I’m anxious to see where the learning curve goes.”

The Lady Bronchos open their season Friday and Saturday at the Monahans Tournament, where Permian and several other area schools will be competing.

Smith also wants to see her team come into its own and hopes that they can do plenty of learning early on.

“I’m just going to stress on working on the fundamentals and focusing on ourselves,” Smith said. “If we do that, I think we’ll be able to see more success than what we’ve had in the past.”

