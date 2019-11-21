HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Samaniego switches things up for Permian

Before this season started, Permian’s Mark Samaniego was only used to playing running back.

But after the Panthers made a few adjustments during the offseason, the senior was moved over to the defensive side of the ball at linebacker.

For Samaniego, it’s been an experience transitioning to linebacker, but he’s been enjoying it so far.

“It was surprising at first because I was so used to being at running back, but it’s been a good time playing at linebacker,” Samaniego said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”

The senior has so far amassed 72 tackles, which is the fourth most on Permian’s defense. Not bad for a player who was only used to playing on offense prior to this year.

“It was a learning experience because I never played defense before,” Samaniego said. “It was tough at first, but with practice and time, I got really good at it and it’s been pretty easy.”

What makes it even more impressive is the fact that Samaniego had to sit out for practically the entire season last year. He tore up the ACL in his right leg while covering the opening kickoff of the first game of the 2018 season against DeSoto.

He’s been making the most of his last year in a Permian uniform.

“I’ve been grateful for it,” Samaniego said. “Last year, I didn’t really have a year so I’m just carrying it on. I’ve been blessed to be a part of the team. It’s been a good season.”

The recovery for Samaniego took a while last year.

“I was limited on a few things,” Samaniego said. “I couldn’t play too much during the spring. I couldn’t play during the scrimmage. I really got to work during the summer.”

The recovery for Samaniego didn’t come without its frustrating moments, especially during times where there wasn’t a whole lot he could do before becoming 100 percent.

“It was frustrating,” Samaniego said. “I just wanted to get after it. I’m not a very patient person, but I’m excited that I’m back.”

The start to the season brought many challenges not just to Samaniego but for the entire Permian team. The Panthers suffered an 0-3 start to the season with losses to DeSoto, El Paso Franklin and Southlake Carroll.

Since then, Permian has turned things around, sitting at 7-4 overall which includes a 48-13 win in a rematch over Franklin last week in the bi-district round at Ratliff Stadium.

“It was a challenge the first few weeks,” Samaniego said. “But we’re getting better. We found our groove. I’ve been enjoying every minute of it.”

The defense especially has come a long way since the start of the season. Against Franklin the first time, Permian allowed 49 points in its 21-point loss to the Cougars. Last week, the Panthers showed just how far they’ve come in allowing only two touchdowns from Franklin in the second meeting.

“We’ve matured a lot along the way,” Samaniego said. “You just learn as you go.”

The losses at the start of the year gave the Panthers’ defense extra motivation.

“We couldn’t believe that we took a loss at the beginning of the season but we were angry and we were determined.”

This week, the Panthers will get another challenge when they face Arlington Martin (10-1) in the area round of the playoffs 7 p.m. on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Samaniego and his teammates feel that their tough non-district schedule has prepared them for this moment.

“It made us have a good look and gave us perspective of what kind of teams from the Metroplex are,” Samaniego said. “We’re pretty ready. We know they’re quick and they should know how we play.”

It will also be the third consecutive home game for the Panthers as well as the second consecutive home playoff game.

“It feels great to be at home,” Samaniego said. “Our fans get to come out and see us and watch us for the last time playing here. Of course, we want to keep moving on and to keep playing, but we’re pretty blessed to play another home game in the playoffs.”