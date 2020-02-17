WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second quarter run helps Lady Wranglers to road win

SNYDER The Odessa College women’s basketball team used a strong second quarter to pull away from Western Texas College in a 52-36 win in Western Junior College Athletic Association action at The Coliseum Monday.

The Lady Wranglers (21-7 overall, 10-2 WJCAC) trailed 16-14 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Lady Westerners 17-7 in the second quarter and pulling away in the second half.

Sofia Persson led Odessa College in scoring with 11 points. Geovana Lopes finished with eight points and a team-high 12 rebounds while Jenyff Moura had eight and six, respectively.

Morgan Dial finished with a game-high 12 points for the Westerners (10-13, 4-8) were led by who had 12 points while Shuntorri Rodgers had seven points, 10 rebounds and four steals.