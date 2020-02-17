  • February 17, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second quarter run helps Lady Wranglers to road win

Box score

WOMEN

Odessa College 52, Western Texas College 36

ODESSA COLLEGE (21-7 overall, 10-2 WJCAC)

Arielle Adams 1-7 4-4 7, Okako Adika 2-7 1-2 6, Sofia Persson 4-8 2-2 11, Geovana Lopes 4-8 0-2 8, Jordan Brown 2-9 0-0 4, Sasha Schoenborn 0-2 0-0 0, Nokoia White 3-4 0-0 6, Jenyff Moura 2-7 3-4 8, Jemilynn Mahoney 0-0 0-0 0, Denitsa Petrova 0-0 0-0 0, Maria Guimaraes 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-55 10-14 52.

WESTERN TEXAS COLLEGE (10-13, 4-8)

Kimberly Best 1-7 2-2 4, Shuntorri Rodgers 2-8 2-2 7, Morgan Dial 5-10 0-0 12, Marta Cassas Gimenez 0-6 0-2 0, Clarrissa Francis 2-12 2-2 6, Klarrissa Cruz 0-0 0-0 0, Carrie Lacy 2-7 0-0 4, Jasmine Tinnell 0-1 0-0 0, Laura Rodriguez Salgado 1-3 0-0 3, Brooke McGee 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 13-57 6-8 36

Odessa College 14 17 8 13 — 52

WTC 16 7 4 9 — 36

3-Point goals — Odessa College 4-12 (Adams 1-3, Adika 1-1, Persson 1-4, Lopes 0-1, Brown 0-1, Schoenborn 0-1, Jenyff Moura 1-1). Western Texas College 4-18 (Best 0-3, Rodgers 1-4, Dial 2-4, Gimenez 0-2, Francis 0-1, Lacy 0-2, Salgado 1-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 7, Western Texas College 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 47 (Lopes 12), Western Texas College 34 (Rodgers 10). Assists — Odessa College 11 (Persson 4), Western Texas College 6 (Lacy 2, Dial 2)

Posted: Monday, February 17, 2020 7:55 pm

SNYDER The Odessa College women’s basketball team used a strong second quarter to pull away from Western Texas College in a 52-36 win in Western Junior College Athletic Association action at The Coliseum Monday.

The Lady Wranglers (21-7 overall, 10-2 WJCAC) trailed 16-14 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Lady Westerners 17-7 in the second quarter and pulling away in the second half.

Sofia Persson led Odessa College in scoring with 11 points. Geovana Lopes finished with eight points and a team-high 12 rebounds while Jenyff Moura had eight and six, respectively.

Morgan Dial finished with a game-high 12 points for the Westerners (10-13, 4-8) were led by who had 12 points while Shuntorri Rodgers had seven points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

