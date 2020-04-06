HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: School districts go virtual during coaching searches

The Ector County Independent School District executive director of athletics is not only overseeing the ongoing sports across the district, he’s also working to bring in the next group of coaches to lead those respective teams.

The last month, however, has been an atypical time across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, creating a situation where McCrary says he’s had to adapt when looking for those new hires.

“We’re doing a lot of virtual interviews,” he said. “We’re still in the process of hiring and trying to fill the openings we have and moving forward with those.”

Among the openings that McCrary mentioned he is currently searching for include the head girls basketball and cross country coaching jobs at Permian, along with Odessa High swimming, to go with the assistant coaching jobs available.

He added that he does not expect as much coaching turnover this year compared to last year, citing a combination of changing events surrounding the virus as well as confidence in the hires made a year ago.

“I think it’s a combination,” McCrary said. “It’s not a good time for people to be moving and changing jobs with the economy, the virus and everything else.

“The other part is that we filled some positions with good people and they’re happy and staying here.”

The changes in procedure have had its effect on smaller schools as well like Alpine.

As of Sunday afternoon, Alpine ISD had three coaching and teaching positions listed on its website, all of which were posted on March 18 following spring break.

Head football coach and athletic director John Fellows says that he’s been pleasantly surprised with the results so far given how schools and offices have been shut down to COVID-19.

“It’s actually been a better response rate for us compared to where things are full-go,” Fellows said. “We’re very blessed in that process. The challenge for everyone across the state is to find quality people to fill those spots.”

Another positive that Fellows sees are the credentials that the applicants bring. He added that most have a local tie to Alpine and the Big Bend area and bring strong qualities to the table.

“You want people who are go-getters and that are going to work hard,” he said. “I feel like if you have a good coach, you’re going to have a good teacher.

“That’s the way it is nowadays and we want them to be able to succeed in the classroom and on the field.”

That local connection is a trend that McCrary is also seeing as he continues to screen candidates. Even without those candidates coming to visit campus, he says that there is still plenty of communication about the resources provided to them.

What also hasn’t changed is the projected timeline of when those new hires could be made. McCrary said that his goal is to have the hires completed by the end of the school year in May while Fellows hopes to have his coaching positions filled by Alpine ISD’s next school board meeting scheduled for April 15.

“When we find the right candidate, we’ll recommend them,” McCrary said. “We certainly would like to have them in place before school finishes. It’s always easier to hire when people are working.”

Fellows added that the ultimate goal of finding the best fit for the job remains the same even if the methods of getting to that point change.

“You just have to handle it the best you can,” Fellows said. “There’s really no book out there for what we’re all going through right now but we have great leadership here in Alpine ISD and we work well together.

“It all comes down to trust and making sure that we find the best people and the best fits for our community.”

